The Model and Coosa baseball teams each opened the Region 7-AA portion of their schedules on Thursday, and both teams did it in emphatic fashion to say the least.
The Devils defeated Fannin County 12-0 at home, and Coosa went on the road and swept Gordon Central in a doubleheader by 15-0 and 19-0 scores.
Model (6-1, 1-0 in 7-AA) got off to a strong start in their game against the visiting Rebels as the scored eight runs in the first inning to set the tone. They added one more in the third and three in the fourth to force the mercy rule.
Leading the way at the plate for the Devils were Winston Cash and Cooper Dean with a hit and two RBIs apiece. Cash also scored two runs. Drake Swiger had a multi-hit day with two knocks and a run scored, Jacob Brock added a double and an RBI, Davis Chastain had a double, two walks and three runs scored, Jake Ashley contributed a double and Landon Cantrell had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Jace Armstrong had a shutdown effort on the mound to earn the win as he pitched the shortened complete game for the shutout, going five innings and allowing just two hits while striking out five.
Coosa (6-3, 2-0) started Thursday's doubleheader by scoring five runs in the first two innings against the Warriors but added one more in the fourth and nine in the fifth to put the game away by mercy rule in Game 1. The Eagles had 10 hits spread among eight different players in the win led by Cody King with two doubles, two RBIs, four stolen bases and four runs scored. Andrew Earwood also had a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Pacey Smith contributed a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Other offensive contributors for Coosa in Game 1 were Ryan Smith with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, Gavin East, Hayden McBurnett and Trent Cantrell all with a hit, an RBI and a run scored, Andrew Holt with a hit and two runs scored and Ashton Williams with two walks, an RBI and a run scored.
King also earned the win by going four innings and allowing just one hit while striking out seven. McBurnett pitched one inning of scoreless relief as he gave up two hits and struck out two.
In Game 2, Coosa's bats went to work again scoring one in the first, eight in the third and 10 in the fourth to end the game early. East was 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored, King was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored and Pacey Smith was 2-for-3 with a triple, double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Holt added a double and three RBIs, McBurnett contributed two hits, an RBI and two runs scored and Trent Cantrell and Williams each had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored.
Trent Cantrell worked two innings on the mound for Coosa in Game 2 and didn't allow a hit while striking out two. East and Pacey Smith each worked one inning of scoreless ball. East struck out two and didn't allow a hit, and Pacey Smith allowed one hit and struck out one.
Model was on the road on Friday for a doubleheader at Fannin County to close out the series, and Coosa hosted Gordon Central for the finale of their series. Model hosts Chattooga on Monday at 5 p.m., and Coosa visits Dade County on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
In other recent spring sports action:
Model boys defeat Cartersville
The Devils went on the road Thursday to Dellinger Park in Cartersville and earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes.
Earning wins for Model (6-0) in singles action were Ethan Ellison (No. 2) and Cooper Heard (No. 3). The No. 1 doubles team of John David Cunningham and Daniel Veillon also won their match.
Model will take on Pepperell on Monday at 4 p.m. at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.