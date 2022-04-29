Three more local teams are ready to get their postseasons started as Model, Coosa and Darlington all begin state tournament play Friday.
The Devils and Eagles are both at home to host first-round doubleheaders in the Class AA bracket, while Darlington will travel to Hebron Christian for an opening-round series in Class A Private
Here is a preview for all three of the series with all the info you need to know:
Class AA Heard County (11-16) at Model (23-4)
SERIES INFO: The series will begin with a doubleheader Friday starting at 2 p.m. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played Saturday at 2 p.m.
SEEDS: Model is the No. 1 seed from Region 7-AA; Heard County is the No. 4 seed from Region 5-AA.
STATE RANKINGS: Model — No. 7 in the MaxPreps Class AA rankings; Heard County — No. 19.
MODEL INFO: The Devils haven’t lost consecutive games all season and have had separate winning streaks of eight and five games. … Model’s pitching staff has been dominant in 2022 as they have allowed three or fewer runs 22 times and have thrown eight shutouts. … They are looking to advance to the second round for the third straight postseason.
HEARD COUNTY INFO: The Braves struggled down the stretch losing seven of their last 10 games. … Heard County has a long streak of consecutive postseason appearances going but are looking to reach the second round for the first time since 2018. … They have given up an average of 5.7 runs per game and scored only 4.7 per game.
RN-T Pick: Model in two games.
Haralson County (11-10) at Coosa (20-7)SERIES INFO: The series will begin with a doubleheader Friday starting at 1 p.m. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played Saturday at 1 p.m.
SEEDS: Coosa is the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AA; Haralson County is the No. 3 seed from Region 5-AA.
STATE RANKINGS: Coosa — No. 11 in the MaxPreps Class AA rankings; Haralson County — No. 13.
COOSA INFO: The Eagles enter the playoffs as a hot team as they have won six straight games and eight of their last nine. … Coosa has used timely hitting and solid pitching as a recipe for success in 2022 as they score an average of seven runs per game while only allowing 3.6 runs per game. … Coosa is in the postseason for the second straight year but looking to advance past the.
HARALSON COUNTY INFO: After starting the season 2-7, the Rebels turned things around and finished the regular season on a 9-3 spurt and winners of their last four games. … Haralson County has allowed three or fewer runs nine times this season. … They are in the playoffs for the third straight postseason.
RN-T Pick: Coosa in three games.
Class A Private Darlington (10-15) at Hebron Christian (17-11)
SERIES INFO: The series will begin with a doubleheader Friday starting at 1 p.m. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played Saturday at 3 p.m.
SEEDS: Darlington is the No. 3 seed from Region 7-A Private; Hebron Christian is the No. 2 seed from Region 5-A Private.
STATE RANKINGS: Darlington — No. 43 in the MaxPreps Class A rankings; Hebron Christian — No. 16.
DARLINGTON INFO: The Tigers are back in the state playoffs for the second straight season after a little postseason drought with their most recent previous trip before that coming in 2016. … Darlington has had a bit of an up and down season with their longest winning streak being three games and their longest losing streak just five games. … They have relied on their offense heavily in 2022 as they have scored eight or more runs in six of their wins.
HEBRON CHRISTIAN INFO: After an eight-game winning streak a few weeks ago, Hebron Christian enters the postseason having lost their final three regular-season games. … The Lions can put up some runs as they’ve scored eight or more runs nine times but they have also had to win several high-scoring games, allowing eight or more runs 11 times. … They are aiming to advance to the second round of the state playoffs for the third straight postseason (not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 season).
RN-T Pick: Hebron Christian in three games.