The Model Lady Devils pulled out a hard-fought 4-3 victory at home on Tuesday over Fannin county to clinch the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Region 7-AA Tournament.
The Lady Devils (10-12, 6-6 Region 7-AA) trailed 2-1 going to the fifth before rallying for two runs in the bottom half of the frame to take the lead. After Fannin County tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth, Model scored the eventual game-winning tally in the bottom of the inning.
Leading the Model offense was Katie Johnston with a perfect 4-for-4 day in the leadoff spot that included a double, a stolen base and an RBI. Cyndal Reece added a double and two RBIs, and Courtney McCord had a triple and scored a run.
Javia Samples recorded two hits and scored a run for the Lady Devils, Brooke Burgess had a double and a run scored and Georgia Womack contributed an RBI. Madison Reaves had a double at the plate, and Sadie Raughton added a hit, two stolen bases and a run scored.
Reaves had a strong night in the circle as well as she pitched a complete game, going seven innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts to earn the win.
Model will open play in the Region 7-AA Tournament at Haralson County on Monday at 4 p.m. against either Murray County or Gordon Central. The winner of that game will then turn around and play host Haralson County at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to the region championship game on Wednesday.
In other prep softball action from Tuesday:
Armuchee 11, Coosa 0
The Lady Indians scored all 11 of their runs in the second, third and fourth innings and held Coosa to just two hits to earn a mercy-rule shortened region win at home on Tuesday.
Armuchee (9-14, 4-6 Region 7-A Division I) scored four runs in the second to take its initial lead before adding one in the third and putting the game away with a six-run fourth to force the mercy rule in the fifth.
The Lady Indians had several hitters contribute to the big offensive total, including Ally Hawkins who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Marlee Lowery added a double, an RBI and two runs scored, Lani Holder had two hits and a run scored and Sara Harris contributed a hit and two RBIs.
Other Armuchee offensive standouts included Emily McBurnett and Kelsey Wooten with a hit, an RBI and a run scored apiece, Izzy Espy with a hit and an RBI and Kirsten Conti with an RBI.
Kenzie Osborn pitched the shortened complete-game shutout for the win as she went five innings and allowed just two hits while striking out four.
Lexie Terry and Chelsea Gonzalez had the lone hits for Coosa (5-10, 1-9).
Armuchee is back on the road on Thursday to visit Trion at 5:30 p.m. Coosa will be at Fellowship Christian on Thursday at 5 p.m. for a non-region contest.