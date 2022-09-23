The Model Lady Devils built a sizeable lead in the middle innings and held off a late rally to defeat North Murray 11-8 on the road on Thursday in region play.
Model (7-10, 4-5 Region 7-AA) took a 9-2 lead thanks to three runs in the second, two in the third and four in the fifth before the host Lady Mountaineers rallied for six runs in the final three innings. But the Lady Devils got some crucial outs down the stretch to preserve the victory.
Sadie Raughton and Katie Johnston led the Model offense with two hits and two RBIs apiece, and Lily Akins added a hit, an RBI and two runs scored. Cyndal Reece and Brooke Burgess each had two hits as well, and Madison Reaves and Georgia Womack contributed a hit and an RBI each. Javia Samples had a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored.
Reaves earned the win by pitching all seven innings and allowing eight runs (all unearned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
The Lady Devils will be back on their home field on Monday to host Darlington in a non-region contest at 5 p.m.
In other prep softball action from Thursday:
Pepperell 9, Murray County 1
The Lady Dragons put the game away late with a big seventh inning offensively to roll to a non-region road win on Thursday.
Pepperell (12-2) led 4-1 going to the final inning before scoring five big insurance runs to break the game open in the top of the seventh.
Chloe Stroud had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the charge. Morgan Willingham added a triple and two RBIs, and Kylie Doerflein had a hit and two RBIs.
Aubrey Ashley contributed a double and scored a run, and Ansley Farmer and Cloey Mitchell each had a hit and an RBI. Riley Nelson had a hit and scored two runs, and Jolie Splendore rounded out the stats with a hit, two stolen bases and one run.
Caroline Morgan pitched a complete game to earn the win, going seven innings and allowing one run on five hits with seven strikeouts.
Pepperell will be on the road on Monday for a non-region tilt at Rome starting at 5 p.m.
Chattooga 9, Armuchee 8
Armuchee led 8-4 after five innings on the road on Thursday, but Chattooga put together a five-run rally in the sixth and held on for a region win.
Armuchee (7-12, 2-5 7-A Division I) broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the top of the fifth to briefly grab momentum before host Chattooga had the decisive sequence at the plate the following inning.
Leading the bats for Armuchee was Kelsey Wooten with two hits, including a triple, to go with three RBIs, and Bryleigh Pulliam added three hits and three runs scored. Ally Hawkins contributed a double and two RBIs, Emily McBurnett had a hit, two walks and two runs scored and Kenzie Osborn chipped in with a hit and an RBI.
Sara Harris pitched six innings for Armuchee and gave up nine runs (three earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Armuchee will be on the road again on Monday for a non-region test at Temple starting at 5:30 p.m.
Dade County 9, Darlington 3
The Lady Tigers fell behind early and couldn't fully dig themselves out of the hole as they dropped a region game at home on Thursday.
Dade County scored three runs in each of the first, fourth and fifth innings to go up 9-0 before Darlington (4-11, 0-7 Region 7-A Division I) scored its only three runs in the fifth.
Emma Hunt had a hit and two RBIs to lead the Lady Tigers' bats, and Olivia Wheat contributed two hits and a run scored. Sara Botwinik also had a hit and an RBI, and Lea Brasington added a hit and a run scored. Presley Dixon had a hit and stole a base as well.
Audrey Abbott pitched all seven innings for Darlington and gave up nine runs (five earned) on 11 hits.
The Lady Tigers will be on the road on Monday to take on Model at 5 p.m. in a non-region contest.