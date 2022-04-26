After one day at the Region 7-AA Meet at Gordon Central High, the Pepperell girls and Model boys are right where they wanted to be – at the top of the standings.
Both teams are in solid position to make a run at a region title when the meet concludes on Wednesday thanks to some impressive performances on the meet's opening day on Monday. The Lady Dragons compiled 45 team points to lead Fannin County (35) and Gordon Central (29), and the Model boys totaled 53 points to edge out Fannin County (46) and Pepperell (33) for the top spot in the standings.
The Blue Devils were led by multiple first-place efforts in the events that were scored on Monday, including Daniel Jolly in the high jump (6-00), Simon Schabort in the 1600 meter (4:34.92) and the 4x800 meter relay team (9:08.27).
Also earning points for Model in scored events were Jermaine Campbell in the long jump (second, 20-10.50), Zach Mickler in the 1600 meter (second, 4:38.62), Eli Moon in the 1600 meter (seventh, 5:04.35), Zane Nicholson in the high jump (seventh, 5-02), Landon Wade in the discus (seventh, 108-05) and Bo Couch in the high jump (eighth, J5-02).
The Pepperell girls got a first-place finish from Macy Galenzoski in pole vault with a 7-06. Other scoring finishes for the Lady Dragons on Monday came from Madison Baxter in the shot put (second, 32-06.50), the 4x800 meter relay team (second, 12:11.69), Bethanee Wiggins in the triple jump (third, 32-01.25), Morgan Langley in the 1600 meter (fourth, 6:47.37), Albry Rains in the triple jump (fifth, 28-00) and Rhikkie Sapp in the shot put (fifth, 29-07.75).
The Pepperell boys had multiple scoring performances as well, including Kaleb Buck in the high jump (second, J6-00), the 4x800 meter relay team (second, 9:23.00), Hayden Jones in the high jump (fourth, 5-08), Christian Weatherby in the 1600 meter (fourth, 4:54.02), Peyton Owen in the discus (fifth, 110-03) and Jon Shields in the long jump (sixth, J18-10.50).
The Model girls scored 15 team points on Monday led by Jessie Schroeder's second-place finish in the 1600 meter with a 5:48.06. Other scoring finishes for the Lady Devils came from the 4x800 meter relay team (fourth, 14:34.50), Alivia Akins in the triple jump (eighth, 26-04.50) and Allie Calvert in the 1600 meter (eighth, 7:42.56).
The Coosa Lady Eagles were led by Sophia Cook who won the 1600 meter with a time of 5:22.60 for their 10 team points.
Several events ran qualifying heats on Monday, and the finals in those events will be held on Wednesday along with the remaining field events and distance runs. Action will start at approximately 3 p.m. again at Gordon Central High.