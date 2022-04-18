The Model girls and boys tennis teams have been on a roll for about the last two months, and their opening-round matches of the Class AA State Tournament featured nothing different.
The Lady Devils and Devils made easy work of their first-round opponents at The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College as the girls defeated Callaway 5-0 and the boys swept through Haralson County 5-0 to keep their seasons alive in dominant fashion.
On the girls side Model (15-1) got two-set wins at all three singles lines from Tatum Abdou (No. 1), Tori Calvert (No. 2) and Caroline Goss (No. 3) and completed the impressive playoff performance with doubles wins from the No. 1 team of Ella Burges and Althea Holden and the No. 2 team of Amara Howard and Bella Peed.
The Model boys (14-0) also swept the singles lines in the minimum amount of sets as Teller Abdou, Ethan Ellison and Cooper Heard each won at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Aiding that effort were two doubles wins as the team of John David Cunningham and Daniel Veillon (No. 1) and the team of Braxton Sims and Malachi Veillon (No. 2) also earned wins.
Both teams will host their second-round matchups with date and times to be announced. The Lady Devils will host the winner of the Worth County-Jasper County first-round match, and the Devils will host the winner of the Cook-Jasper County matchup.
In other recent prep sports action:
BASEBALL
Model 8, Pepperell 0
The Blue Devils clinched a series win thanks to a strong performance on the road in Lindale on Friday.
Model scored two runs in each of the second, fourth, sixth and seventh innings to provide all the run support starting pitcher Jace Armstrong needed in a complete-game shutout effort. Armstrong pitched seven innings and gave up five hits while striking out three.
Jacob Brock led the offense for the Devils (20-4, 13-2 in 7-AA) with three hits, including two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Jake Ashley also had a double and two RBIs, and Armstrong contributed two hits and an RBI. Landon Cantrell added a hit and an RBI, Drake Swiger drove in two runs and Brant Pace also had a hit and a run scored.
For Pepperell (13-12, 10-5), Logan Lawrence finished with two hits and a walk, and Kolby Davis, Brenton McGinnis and Layton Sanford all had one hit apiece.
Model opened another region series on Monday at home against Dade County as they were looking to clinch the region title with a win. They will continue that series on Wednesday at Dade County at 5 p.m.
Pepperell was at home to host 7-AA opponent Gordon Central on Monday and will continue that series on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Gordon Central.
Coosa 15, Chattooga 0
The Eagles completed their region schedule with an emphatic victory on Friday afternoon at home.
Coosa (18-7, 4-4 in 7-AA) scored three in the first, four in the second and eight in the third to force the early mercy-rule. Cody King had a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored and Hayden McBurnett had two hits and five RBIs to lead the offense.
Trent Cantrell added a double, an RBI and three runs scored, Cord Youngblood contributed a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored and Gavin East had a hit and three runs scored. Cantrell also picked up the win on the mound as he pitched three innings for the shortened complete game and allowed three hits while striking out five.
Coosa, who clinched no lower than the No. 2 seed in the region standings with the win, will finish off their regular season with a pair of non-region tests this week. They visit Heard County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and host Bremen on Friday at 5 p.m.