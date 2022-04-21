Bragging rights were on the line on Tuesday and Wednesday as multiple local schools competed at the Floyd County Championship Tournament at Stonebridge, and at the end of two rounds it was the Model boys and Armuchee's Will Cooper that took top honors.
The Blue Devils earned the right to own "The Cup" for the next year as they shot a team score of 400 over the two days to edge out Coosa (436) in the team standings.
Individually, Cooper put together two solid rounds with a 36 and 38 to total 74. That score from the Indians' sophomore tied Model's Douglas Tarter at the completion of Wednesday's round, which triggered a playoff. The two battled to the third hole of the playoff before Cooper sunk a long putt on No. 10 at Stonebridge to clinch the low medalist honors.
"It was an awesome feeling when that putt went in," said Cooper. "We both played well in both rounds, and it means a lot to me to be able to win a playoff against Douglas. He's a really good player.
"I feel confident with how I'm playing right now going into the region tournament soon. I've been improving my game a lot, and I think I will be ready."
Tarter's 74 led the Devils with several others contributing to the top team score. The first round total of 203 came from Tarter (36), Camden Oswalt (51), Evan Angle (58) and Bryce Dress (58), and the second round total of 197 came from Tarter (38), Oswalt (49), Angle (53) and Riley Chapman (56).
"This is a good tournament for the county, and there is good sportsmanship between all the teams but you definitely want to win it," said Model head coach Todd Gilleland. "The top three from each team were right there together battling both days. It's just good, clean fun, and I'm proud of our boys and how they played. The biggest thing for us is consistency. Douglas was consistent, and everyone lowered their scores. It's all about being consistent with your shots. If something is not working, try something else. I'm very proud that they were able to play that way. We rose to the occasion."
Coosa's low score in the tournament came from Charlie Ellison with a two-day 83 thanks to rounds of 39 and 44.
Rounding out the Eagles' team score was Landon Tate with a 104 (51, 53), Grant Nicholson 118 (64, 54) and Dean White 131 (67, 64).
Armuchee didn't complete a team score with only three golfers, but finishing behind Cooper for the Indians were Mylz McWhorter with a 134 (64, 70) and Jackson Pledger with a 134 (68, 66).
Model and Coosa will compete at the Area 3-AA Tournament at Fields Ferry in Calhoun on Monday, and Armuchee will compete at the Area 3-A Public Tournament at the LaFayette Golf Course on April 28.