The Model Blue Devils are coming off an impressive run to the Class AA elite eight last season and were just a few possessions going a different way from extending the season into the final four.
With that kind of success, it only raises the bar for what the Blue Devils expect of themselves, but head coach Jacob Travis said it will take some figuring out what kind of team he has and where the pieces fit to replicate a run like they had last season.
Model does return the bulk of its frontcourt with brothers Jakenes and Jeremias Heard giving their team what many others would love to have...size, length and experience. But the Devils will need some new impact players to step up at the guard spots after losing three at that position to graduation last spring.
The expectations are once again high for Model, but Travis said he is looking at these first several weeks of the season as a learning process for both himself and his team to see where the strengths are and where there needs to be improvement.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Jacob Travis (11th season)
Last year’s record: 22-6 (Lost to Woodville-Thompkins in third round of Class AA state tournament)
RN-T: What has been the biggest focus or emphasis for your team in preseason practice and in the early-season games?
TRAVIS: Taking care of the basketball, conditioning the guys who are just now back from football and learning who we are as a team.
RN-T: What do you think are some areas of strength for your team right now, and what does your team need to improve on going forward to have the kind of success it wants to achieve?
TRAVIS: We have great depth inside with our veteran size, but our decision making must improve to utilize it successfully.
RN-T: What are the keys, or what will your team have to hang its hat on this season to reach its full potential?
TRAVIS: We have great post play. Defensively we cause problems with our length, but we will have to be able to utilize those two by winning in transition on both ends.
RN-T: Long-term this season, what are the biggest goals or expectations for what this team can accomplish?
TRAVIS: It's always difficult to label the early season goals and objectives. Every year is a puzzle, and each day has been a little glimpse into the overall picture and what pieces we will need to find to create it.