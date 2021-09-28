A few local teams made the short trip to Cartersville to compete in the Wingfoot Invitational on Saturday at Sam Smith Park, and the local contingent came away with solid results.
The Model boys and Armuchee girls teams had the strongest finishes in the team standings in the Varsity B races as they were led by a pair of individual first-place efforts.
The Devils’ Simon Schabort was the first runner to finish in the boys’ race with a time of 15:57.7, and The Lady Indians’ Marissa Kimple was the first to cross the finish line in the girls’ race with a 19:49.3.
Armuchee’s Kimple was followed a few seconds later by her teammate Shelby Green who took second with a 19:58.4. Completing the team score of 143 for the Lady Indians were Sophie Thacker in 27th (23:14.6), Alejandra Aldana in 56th (25:00.6) and Lilith Dew in 69th (25:57.9).
Contributing to Model’s team score of 152 behind Schabort was Zach Mickler (16th, 18:22.5), Owen Fincher (47th, 19:25.1), Liam Marshall (50th, 19:26.3) and Eli Moon (57th, 19:39.3).
In the Varsity A Boys race, Rome earned a fifth-place finish in the team standings with a score of 242 as they were led by Tucker Wright who ran a top-10 time of 16:49.1 for eighth-place. Also contributing to the team score was John Glick (20th, 17:14.6), Jonah Campbell (44th, 17:40.6), Bo Bushnell (68th, 18:00.8) and Andy Martinez (109th, 18:49.8).
The Rome girls took ninth with a score of 272 led by Lucia Loarca who finished in 11th individually with a time of 20:18.4. Other team scorers for the Lady Wolves were Emily Bartleson in 27th (20:56.7), Emma Lindenmayer in 60th (21:59.3), Elise Wooddell in 77th (22:16.9) and Corinne Zumbrunn in 141st (24:17.9).
The Model girls also ran in the Varsity B race and were ninth as a team with a score of 227. Jessie Schroeder was their top runner as she placed 10th individually with a time of 21:50.7. Other scorers for the Lady Devils were Sydney Sutton (20th, 22:49.7), Allie Calvert (61st, 25:24.7), Sydney Grace Gowens (70th, 26:02.1) and Railey Davis (90th, 27:59.1).
Model, Rome and Armuchee are next in action on Saturday along with a large field of teams, including other local squads Coosa, Pepperell and Unity Christian at the Rome All-Area Championships at Georgia Highlands College. The events will get underway at 9 a.m. starting with the girls race.