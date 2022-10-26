Earlier in the season it was because of expected inclement weather. Now it's because of an official shortage in northwest Georgia. No matter the reason, a couple of local teams will experience Thursday night lights again this week.
Model and Armuchee each had region matchups moved up a day this week as the Devils will head to Calhoun to visit Gordon Central in their final 7-AA contest of the season while the Indians are on the road at rival Trion in 7-A Division I action.
Model needs a win to keep its hopes of winning a tiebreaker to host a first-round playoff game alive while Armuchee is looking to close the season strong and send head coach Jeremy Green out on a high note after the fifth-year coach announced recently he would be stepping down following the 2022 season.
Here is a preview of what to expect in both of Thursday's games:
Model (5-4, 3-2) at Gordon Central (0-8, 0-4)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Last week: Model lost 35-28 at home vs. North Murray; Gordon Central lost 63-0 at Rockmart
Series history: Series tied 8-8
Last meeting: Model won 62-0 at home on Nov. 5, 2021
Model key players: Joey Samples (LB/H/FB, Sr.), Jake Sanders (QB/DB, Jr.), Javon Samples (LB/RB, Jr.)
Gordon Central key players: Braxton Carnes (RB, Jr.), Skyler Hill (WR/DB, Sr.), Jayden Sibley (RB, Soph.)
Outlook: The Blue Devils let a chance to clinch a home playoff game in the first round slip through their fingers last Friday so they will be more than ready to get back on the field and take out some frustration on an opponent. That just happens to be Gordon Central on Thursday night, and the Warriors just happen to be winless on the season and have been outscored 349-73. Sounds like a recipe for a very lopsided game. Model simply has too much talent and depth, and add to that a point to prove, and this one could get really ugly, really quickly. The Devils can still get that home playoff game they desire with a win and some help from a tiebreaker, but either way, this will be their last chance to play before the postseason starts (they are off next week) so they want to go in with some momentum. They will definitely get some momentum rolling on Thursday to say the least.
Prediction: Model wins 52-10
Armuchee (3-5, 1-3) at Trion (7-1, 4-0
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Armuchee lost 45-7 at home vs. Darlington; Trion won 42-14 at Pepperell
Series history: Trion leads 35-13-2
Last meeting: Trion won 48-7 at Armuchee on Oct. 21, 2021
Armuchee key players: Ryland Steen (LB/RB, Jr.), Chandler Desanto (QB/DB, Sr.), Jackson Coonley (RB/DB, Jr.
Trion key players: Logan Eller (RB/DL, Sr.), Kade Smith (QB, Soph.), Toby Maddux (RB/LB, Jr.)
Outlook: These two teams enter this old northwest Georgia rivalry matchup on different paths. Trion is aiming to keep its unbeaten win streak going and set up a winner-take-all matchup next Friday against Darlington while Armuchee is looking for anything positive to end the season with some promise after a tough 2022 to this point. The Indians have struggled in recent weeks against high-powered offenses, allowing a combined 90 points to Pepperell and Darlington. The assignment gets no easier in this one as Trion's offense has proven to be just as dynamic as those other two top teams in the region, including a 42-point effort last week at Pepperell. Toby Maddux has come on strong this season for the Bulldogs and had a huge effort in the win over the Dragons with more than 300 combined yards. Kade Smith has been effective at quarterback as well to give Trion a potent passing game. Will the Bulldogs already be looking ahead to the matchup vs. Darlington? Maybe so. But they will still have enough to get a convincing win over Armuchee.
Prediction: Trion wins 38-14