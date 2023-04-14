For the first time in program history, the Belmont Abbey acrobatics & tumbling team earned three specialty awards as Conference Carolinas unveiled its 2023 acrobatics & tumbling all-conference honors Thursday.
Emily Powers was selected as Coach of the Year, Erena Chaples was selected as the Specialist of the Year and Gracie Grady was chosen as the Freshman of the Year. The all-conference awards were chosen by the league's head coaches.
The fifth-year head coach Powers of Belmont Abbey was chosen as the Coach of the Year in Conference Carolinas. The Model High alum led the Crusaders to a runner-up regular season finish with a 7-1 league mark and an 8-2 record overall. Picked to finish third in the preseason, The Abbey is the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Conference Carolinas championship.
Additionally, Grady and Amiya Shazier were first-team selections while Chaples, Anna Davis and Lauren Pipes were second-team selections. Davis and Chaples are also both three-time all-conference selections and Pipes was selected for the first time.
A junior from Independence, Missouri, Chaples is a pyramid specialist for the Crusaders, she competes in the hand-in-hand pyramid in heat one and the straddle bridge pyramid in heat two. She averaged a 9.643 out of 9.9 in pyramid heat one this season and also received NCATA Specialist of the Week Honorable Mention honors in week four.
A freshman from Kyle, Texas, Grady was selected as the Freshman of the Year. A base, she competes in seven heats and the team event each meet. The Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month in February, Grady was named NCATA Freshman of the Week Honorable Mention for the fourth and fifth weeks of the season.
The full All-Conference teams will be recognized ahead of the 2023 Conference Carolinas Acrobatics & Tumbling Championship this weekend at Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina.