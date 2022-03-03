Model High senior Zach Mickler signed a track and field and cross country scholarship recently with Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla.
Mickler said of the signing: “It meant a lot to me because nobody really expected me to be in this position. A year ago, I was just a regular high school kid, but when I started running track, it just came natural to me and I knew it was something I wanted to do. Being able to sign was emotional because all the hard work and sacrifice was paying off.”
“What stuck out about Lynn was the competition there. They compete against Division-I schools and top-tier teams. The exposure you get as an athlete is impressive. The resources they have too was a big thing for me. They travel all over the country for meets and are heavily invested in their track and cross country programs. And the people there are so welcoming. From the second I stepped on campus for my visit, they were so welcoming and were ready to answer any questions I had. It just felt like home, and in the end that's where I wanted to be. They checked off everything on my list that I wanted out of a college.”
“High school has gone by so quickly. Now I see why people tell you to enjoy this because it doesn't last long. I can't believe these next several meets will be the last meets I'll run as a high school athlete. I haven't really been focusing on that though. I'm just focused on working and training and focused on the goals I have for this year. I know I will miss it. I will miss the relationships I've built. These are some of my best friends that I run with at Model. So it's bittersweet, but I'm excited also to get to Lynn and pursue my goal of going pro.”
Also attending the signing and pictured along with Mickler (center) are (seated, from left) father Keith Mickler, mother Candy Mickler, (standing, from left) Model High principal Kevin Strickland and Model High head cross country coach Paige Reece.