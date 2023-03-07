After a run to the top spot in the standings for the regular season, Georgia Highlands was well-represented on the Georgia College Athletic Association's All-Region Teams announced on Monday.
Leading the way for the Chargers was head coach JJ Merritt who was named the Coach of the Year and sophomore forward/center Khyree Cayne who was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Merritt, who is in his fourth season as head coach after serving as an assistant with the program starting in 2013, helped lead Georgia Highlands to a stellar regular season with a 21-9 record overall and a 15-1 mark in conference play. This success came after the Chargers opened the regular season with a 2-7 record before turning things around and surging to the finish to claim the top spot for this week's GCAA Tournament.
Cayne was a huge defensive presence inside for the Chargers as he recorded 118 blocks this season with 87 coming in conference play. He also averaged 4.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Cayne was named to the All-Defensive Team as well along with teammate Ubong Okon.
Joining those Georgia Highlands' selections was PJ Carter who was named to the GCAA First Team.
Akili Evans earned a spot on the GCAA second team as well as the All-Freshman Team, and Julian Dozier was picked as Honorable Mention.
Georgia Highlands opened the GCAA Tournament on Tuesday night with a matchup at home against Gordon State. (For details on that game, see Thursday's Rome News-Tribune.) With a win in that contest, the Chargers would earn the right to host the semifinals and finals on Friday and Saturday.
Other top honors for the GCAA All-Region Team included South Georgia State's Carlos Hart being named Player of the Year and Andrew College's Demarco Bethea being named Freshman of the Year.