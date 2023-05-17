A pair of new Rome head coaches were officially introduced Monday afternoon during a meet-and-greet at the Rome College and Career Academy.
New head wrestling coach Matthew Dunn and new head track and field and cross country coach Kelly Carter got the chance to talk with those in attendance, which included some of their future athletes, as well as parents, administrators and fellow coaches at the school.
After, Rome athletic director Chris Boden introduced each of the new coaches, Dunn and Carter followed by talking to the crowd about their background, what they expect from their athletes and what they want the future to hold for each of their programs.
“I just wanted to show the people here tonight that I have a background at all levels in wrestling. I’ve competed at the high school and college level, and I’ve been a coach, too,” Dunn said. “I wanted them to know that I have a plan for improving this program, and that I have a deep passion for the sport of wrestling. It is something that is very personal to me and goes back to my relationship with my dad. We bonded over a lot of things, but wrestling is right up there at the top.”
Dunn has helped the Rome High wrestling program in the past as an assistant coach and was also the head coach of Rome Youth Wrestling from 2006-09. He has previous head coaching experience at South Doyle High School and established the Elite Wrestling Academy in Tennessee.
Carter, a former world champion during his track career who also competed at the 1988 Olympic trials, talked to those in attendance about his time as an athlete and his many years as a coach. He most recently served as the head coach at Georgia Southern from 2014-22 and has also been a head coach at Tennessee State, an assistant at Middle Tennessee State and a volunteer assistant at Auburn. He competed at Auburn as a college athlete, where he once held the fastest 400-meter time in the country.
“Today was a chance to meet everyone and see the excitement from the school and the community,” Carter said. “I want to match that excitement myself. I wanted to talk some about the expectations I have, too, and what I think we can do here, but, overall, it was a good day. It seems like there are a lot of people that are looking forward to helping, and I think it is a good place for my family and I to be. We’re happy to be a part of this community and school.”
Carter takes over for Nick Bridges, who helped build the Rome track and field and cross country programs up over the last few years in to a consistent program. Dunn takes over for Juan Pickett, who had success, with several wrestlers competing at the state level in recent years.
Dunn said his goal is to get the numbers and interest level back up for the Wolves’ wrestling program and build up the program’s reputation to where people know when Rome is going to be at a dual or tournament.
“I’m excited for this chance. When I coached here before in 2013-14, we had a competitive, full team and finished in the top 10 in the state, which, I think, is the highest finish the program has ever had,” Dunn said. “We want to get back to that. We want to be competitive and tough. We want people to know that, if you are wrestling Rome, you’re going to have a battle on your hands.”
Carter, who will be coaching at the high school level for the first time after spending many years at the college level, said he is looking forward to this new opportunity and what he can help the program accomplish.
“There will be a learning curve coming to the high school level for me, but that is mostly about what you can and can’t do. The basis of the way I coach will stay the same. That is about relationships,” Carter said. “I want to help these young men and women do the right things and prepare them for after high school.
“I think the sky’s the limit here. You see the passion and the commitment from the administration and the school board and the willingness from the kids to want to be taught. My job is to help get the best out of them.”