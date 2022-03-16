Michael McKenzie scored 2:13 into double overtime to help Berry to a come-from-behind, 12-11, win over Carthage at Valhalla Tuesday night.
The Vikings started the game out with a scoring frenzy, bursting out to a 2-0 lead three minutes into the first quarter thanks to goals from Tyler Banfield and Jake Sheering.
The Vikings held Carthage scoreless early, as its first score came eight minutes into the game. Berry continued to fire on all cylinders, jumping out to a 4-1 lead with 7:45 left to play in the first.
Carthage then caught fire and scored three straight goals and cut the Berry lead to 5-4 at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, the Vikings and Firebirds went scoreless for 11 minutes until Carthage was able to break loose for a score, then with 1:45 left in the second, Carthage was able to score and take their first lead of the game 6-5.
Tyler Banfield was able to tie things back up 6-6 with 57 seconds remaining.
The Firebirds came out on fire in the second half, outscoring Berry 3-1 in the third to give them a 9-7 lead heading to the fourth. Carthage scored 1:15 second into the fourth to take a 10-7 lead over the Vikings, and this would be the last time they would score. The lead stretched to four as Carthage set fire to the rain with another tally to make it 11-7 with 10:50 to go.
That would prove to be the last goal the home side would allow. The Vikings held Carthage scoreless from the 10:50 mark in the fourth while scoring four goals of their own, with two coming from Jackson Blaylock. When McKenzie scored with 1:24 left in regulation, the game was destined for overtime, knotted at 11-11.
Both teams failed to get the golden goal past either opposing goalkeeper in the first overtime, thanks in part to a point-blank shot block by BC defender Daniel Perez on the Berry defensive end.
Four minutes were placed on the clock heading into double overtime. Berry would block another shot, but Carthage maintained possession. The Vikings nearly forced a turnover, but the Firebirds maintained control until Tyler Freilich caused another turnover and cleared the defensive end.
After a timeout, Berry's play was designed for a sniper. McKenzie would clock the game-winner 2:17 into the second overtime for the second game-winning goal of his career, giving the Vikings the win, 12-11.
RJ Maraski made 15 saves in the cage to earn the win for the Vikings.
Berry will now turn its attention to Southern Athletic Association play as the Vikings will play host to Centre this Saturday at 1 p.m.
In other recent Berry lacrosse news:
Larsen earns second SAA weekly award
For the second time this season, Haley Larsen has been named Southern Athletic Association Women's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week. The award was announced by the SAA office Monday afternoon.
Larsen scored eight goals against Brevard last Tuesday, the most for any BC player since April 1, 2014 as the Vikings stuffed Brevard, 21-1. She would close the contest with 10 points after adding a pair of assists. Then two days later against North Carolina Wesleyan, Larsen scored three goals and added two assists as Berry won 20-2. The back-to-back 20-goal outbursts were the first time since 2012 that the Vikings had reached that mark in consecutive games.
Larsen's honor is her second of the season, and the second week in a row that the Vikings have picked up a weekly honor from the conference office. Mary Axelson was named SAA Defensive Player of the Week last week after the Vikings defeated Centre.
The Vikings will be back in action this Friday as they play host to Birmingham-Southern in SAA play. Opening draw is set for 6 p.m.