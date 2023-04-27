Darlington School senior Quin McClarity signed a basketball scholarship last week with Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, North Carolina.
McClarity said of the signing: “I know that I worked a lot to get to this point. There were a lot of times I was doubting myself or thinking about quitting, but I pushed myself and my family pushed me too to work to where I want to be. I just used all that negative energy as motivation and it really helped me.
“(Pfieffer) feels like a great fit for me. The coaches were welcoming, and the players were great to me when I came on campus. It felt like home so that's where I wanted to be.
“I'm ready. I'm not really nervous, but I know that college is going to be a whole different kind of experience and a whole other level. So I'm going to keep on working and try to improve my weaknesses and keep getting better. I know I've got to keep going to get to where I want to be.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Friday and pictured along with McClarity (seated, second from left) were (seated, from left) father Randy McClarity, mother Shanika Skonteczny, stepfather Wayne Jupiter, (standing, from left) Darlington head boys basketball coach Nathan West, grandfather Pete Davis, grandmother Regina Davis, aunt Tia Davis, stepmother Lynne McClarity, brother Cameron Skonteczny and Darlington assistant boys basketball coach Corey Roper.
McClarity was a part of the Tigers' Region 7-A Division I championship team this past season as well as a member of back-to-back Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament championship teams.