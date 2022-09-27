Off the strength of another clean sheet, Berry goalkeeper Julia Massa has been named Southern Athletic Association Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row.
The announcement was made by the league office Monday afternoon.
Massa, from Los Gatos, Calif., had a pair of tricky saves in Berry's 1-0 win at Sewanee. In the second half, Massa saved a corner kick heading towards the top corner of the goal that could have easily turned into the equalizer.
A few minutes later, Massa tipped a shot heading for the upper corner onto the crossbar, keeping it out and preserving the clean sheet for the Vikings.
This marks the second consecutive week that Massa has earned defensive honors from the SAA. Since an opening day loss to Emory, Massa has allowed just four goals while recording four shutouts.
The Vikings will be back in action this Saturday when No. 20 Centre visits for an SAA matchup. Opening kickoff is set for noon at Bob Pearson Field.
In other recent local college sports news:
SOCCER
Berry women top Sewanee in SAA opener
Karsen Brantley scored the only goal of the game to lead the Berry women's soccer team to their first Southern Athletic Association win of the Saturday afternoon at the University of the South by a 1-0 score.
In the 54th minute, Brantley scored a penalty kick after Hannah Henn was fouled inside the 18-yard box during a corner kick.
Goalkeeper Julia Massa recorded another clean sheet with two saves keeping Sewanee (4-4, 0-1) scoreless.
There were a total of three shots on goal for the Vikings (5-3, 1-0). Brantley recorded two shots and Nicole Knight recorded one for Berry.
The Vikings will be back on home turf against SAA opponent Centre College next Saturday with a kickoff time at noon at Bob Pearson Field.
Vikings rally to beat LaGrange
A pair of second half goals helped Berry's men's soccer team get back on the winning track as the Vikings rallied to defeat host LaGrange, 2-1, on the road on Sunday.
A day after being stymied by Sewanee in its Southern Athletic Association opener, Berry (4-1-3) peppered the LaGrange goal with shots in the first half; however, it would be LaGrange that got on the board first with a shot against the run of play to make it 1-0.
In the second half, goals in relatively rapid succession gave the Vikings the lead. First, Dylan Bloch scored off a pass by Nathan Carlson in the 49th minute for the equalizer. In the 51st minute, Nate Dulin slotted home the go-ahead goal off a feed from Bloch to give Berry the 2-1 lead.
LaGrange (5-3-1) would get its final shot on target in the 67th minute, but Jose Palacios was up to the task in goal to preserve the win for Berry.
Both teams were playing on back-to-back days, as LaGrange was also in Tennessee Saturday facing Maryville.
With a win to close out the week, the Vikings will look to maintain the momentum into SAA play this Saturday when they play host to Centre. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Bob Pearson Field.
VOLLEYBALL
Vikings roll past ranked Birmingham-Southern
In an early Southern Athletic Association showdown of two teams ranked in the AVCA Top 25, No. 10 Berry rose to the moment, sweeping No. 23 Birmingham-Southern 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-13) to remain unbeaten in league play.
"We talk about those opportunities and those moments a lot," said Berry head coach Caitlyn Moriarty. "Obviously, our preseason schedule was tough to prepare us for moments like this. We were really focused and competitive in practice this week knowing that this was a big match-up. I thought they really rose to the occasion and had fun today."
The Vikings (9-2, 5-0) shot out like a lightning bolt to start the match, jumping ahead 10-2 thanks to a cacophony of kills by Olivia Mallow and Peyton Breissinger. The duo had six kills combined over a 7-0 run that saw the Vikings pull away from the Panthers early.
Birmingham-Southern (9-3, 3-1) would never recover in the set, as once Emily Rapach fired home a service ace to make it 15-4, the Vikings would hold a double-digit lead for the remainder of the frame. A Panthers' hitting error on Berry's second crack at set point gave the Vikings the frame, 25-11.
In Set 2, once Rapach dumped home a tight pass from Breissinger, the Vikings held a 4-3 advantage and would never lose the lead again in the set. With Berry up 8-7, Jazzy Innis helped spark a 5-0 run with three kills in the spurt to build the lead up to six, 13-7. Back-to-back Breissinger aces in the latter stages of the set built the lead to 21-11 and the Panthers were staggered. A Panthers' service error on Berry's second set point chance gave the Vikings a commanding lead in the match with a 25-14 win in the set.
Tied 4-4 early in the third set, the Vikings went in for the knockout blow. A 5-0 run with kills from Innis and Cypress Guenther made it 9-4 for the home side. Ahead 10-6, Gunther and Bella Boston combined for back-to-back blocks, then an Innis swing on a Birmingham-Southern overpass made it 13-6 and sent the Panthers into the huddle for a timeout.
Up 22-11, Breissinger closed out her double-double in style, getting Berry's final three points via kills for a 10-kill, 10-dig effort as the Vikings took the final set 25-13 and the match 3-0.
"I think we were really loud on offense," said Breissinger. "Everyone was wanting the ball. Everyone was available and that allowed [Emily] to really spread the ball on offense and give everyone opportunities to score."
Rapach finished with a match-high 33 assists and guided the team to a .314 hitting percentage. In all, the Vikings had just nine attack errors for the afternoon, five of which came via Panthers' blocks.
Innis led the Vikings with 12 kills while Mallow had a .500 attack percentage thanks to eight kills on 16 swings without an error. Kate Whittle had 15 digs to lead all players. As a team, the Vikings had eight service aces compared to just one for the guests.
Berry will be back in action this Friday at Rhodes in SAA play at 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
Berry competes at MCC Women's Collegiate
Sarah Beth Scarborough's 75 in Round 2 was the sixth-best round amongst all Southern Athletic Association participants in the final round as Berry's women's golf team finished in 11th place at the MCC Women's Intercollegiate in Montgomery, Ala., Monday afternoon.
Scarborough had an eagle on the seventh hole, the 14th of her round, at the Montgomery Country Club. With rounds of 76 and 75 over the two-day event, Scarborough was the low Viking for the event, finishing in a tie for 20th overall.
Sydney Bowes had rounds of 79 and 81 for Berry's second-best total, finishing in a tie for 49th overall. Teagan Fritts finished with a 162 aggregate score for a finish in a tie for 55th. Allee Mainord and Audrey Stafford each finished as Berry's fourth-best competitors with aggregate scores of 169.
Berry finished in 11th place with a 640, just two strokes behind SAA foe Rhodes for 10th place in the event. Washington University of St. Louis was the overall champion with a score of 579.
The Vikings will be back on the course in three weeks at the GolfWeek Fall Invitational in Sandestin, Fla. Oct. 16-18.