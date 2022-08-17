Berry College Director of Athletics Angel Mason has been named Nike Executive of the Year for NCAA Division III Colleges.
Mason is one of eight leaders across the U.S. nominated by their peers and selected by the Women Leaders Awards Committee for their service during 2021-2022.
"I'm humbled to receive this award as it's not about the wins and losses or championships but about the core of what we have been called to do, serve others," Mason said. "Because I work for an institution that shares my values, I am empowered to serve daily. I am a part of an incredible team that allows me to continue to fill my cup by mentoring and investing in our students and staff, with underrepresented groups, and within our profession."
Mason assumed the role of Director of Athletics at Berry on June 1, 2019. A Division I basketball student-athlete at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, she has 17 years of experience as a collegiate coach and a high school and collegiate administrator.
At Berry, she oversees 22 varsity programs and over 50 staff and has led the Vikings to unprecedented success. Taking home 17 conference championships in three years, including two years shortened by COVID, and winning the Southern Athletic Association Commissioner's Cup for the first time in program history for the 2021-22 year.
"Angel guided us adeptly through the uncertainty of COVID seasons," said Berry College President Steve Briggs. "And we have emerged from the mist stronger and more optimistic than ever."
Women Leaders in College Sports, which gives the annual award, is committed to recognizing the achievements and successes of women working in athletics. Celebrating these accomplishments is an integral piece of advancing women in athletics.
"In the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, we are thrilled to celebrate this group of exemplary women who are blazing trails in the industry of college sports," says Patti Phillips, CEO of Women Leaders in College Sports. "These women are the definition of leaders and way showers. They are highly deserving of their awards, and we can't wait to honor them."
Mason joined Berry from Pomona College, where she served as the Senior Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator for Pomona-Pitzer Athletics, assisting the Sagehens' athletics director in all day-to-day operations for the Department of Physical Education and Athletics. In addition, she oversaw 21 varsity sports, compliance, internal processes, and department budget and was the Deputy Title IX coordinator.
"It is an honor to receive this award but doing so during the 50th anniversary of Title IX makes it truly special as I know the shoulders of the trailblazers that have lifted me directly and indirectly," Mason added.
Mason is involved in several Division III national committees, including serving as the Division III technology committee chair. Mason is a member of the Women Leaders in College Sports organization, where she has served on the awards and nominating committees and currently serves as the Women of Color Circle lead. Mason is a board member of the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association and the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators. She also serves on the advisory board for the National Organization of Minority Athletic Directors, focused on high school athletic administrators.
The recipients will be recognized at the Women Leaders National Convention held in Kansas City from Oct. 9-11. Learn more about the Women Leaders' annual awards here.