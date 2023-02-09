Offense is a really simple at times on a basketball court. You just have to take what the defense gives you.
Coosa had the opportunity to take several good looks from 3-point range during Wednesday's opening-round game of the Region 7-A Division I Tournament at Armuchee High, and the Lady Eagles made Dade County pay dearly by knocking down 11 3s, including one from Makenna Manley with 17 seconds remaining, to lift them to a 41-39 victory.
Manley, a freshman, shined brightly for Coosa (5-21) in the do-or-die affair, making seven total 3s in the contest as part of her game-high 24 points. She scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including three makes from beyond the arc with the biggest one coming in the closing seconds.
"That last time we played at Dade, we lost by two, and we should've won that game. We didn't want that to happen again," said Manley. "We knew we had to make those shots so when I hit the first couple I just started feeling it. All our plays were working today, and with my teammates help I was able to get some open shots and make them.
"When I let that last one go, I was just thinking 'please let this go in,'" Manley added with a smile. "I was so happy when it did, and I'm so happy this team gets to keep playing on Friday."
The Lady Eagles indeed survive and advance to play in the region quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m. against Chattooga with a state tournament berth and trip to the region semis on the line.
On Wednesday, Coosa relied heavily on the 3-ball with 33 of their total 41 points coming from their 11 makes from behind the line. Head coach Jason Shields said it was just his players understanding what Dade County's defense was trying to do and capitalizing on their opportunities.
"We did a good job of taking what (Dade County) was giving us," said Shields. "They were giving us those shots outside with Makenna and some other girls, and our girls stepped up and made them. It was Makenna today, but you never know who it's going to be. It could be somebody different on Friday. But Makenna came through today. She has gotten so much tougher mentally and physically. You really can't ask for anymore than that from a freshman. It shows how much she has improved over the last few months."
Both teams got off to a slow start in the contest before Dade County (10-16) took a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. Coosa turned things around in the second quarter as four 3s went through to lead the way to an 18-15 lead at the half.
After going up 21-15 on a Manley 3 to open the third quarter, the Lady Wolverines snatched the momentum back with a 13-0 run to take a 28-21 lead before another Manley 3 cut the deficit to 28-24 going to the fourth.
Coosa opened the final quarter on a 14-3 spurt that ended with a driving bucket by Brooke McClellan to put her team up 38-31 with right around two minutes to play as it appeared the Lady Eagles were going to pull away. Dade County responded, however by getting to the free throw line often over the next minute and a half as Brooklyn Konrad and Andi Norwood made 8-of-8 attempts to retake the lead at 39-38 with 42.6 to go.
After a couple of empty possessions by each team, Coosa got the chance to pull even or ahead, and Manley took advantage of it with her game-winner with 17 seconds remaining.
Dade County had a pair of offensive chances after that but a miss and an offensive foul drawn by Coosa's Abby Jacobs in the closing seconds ended the game and the Lady Wolverines' season.
Jacobs, Coosa's lone senior, scored 12 points of her own, including three 3s as she was able to help extend her high school career for at least one more game. McClellan added five points.
Konrad had the top total for Dade County with 11 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 mark form the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Norwood and Ali Thompson were also in double figures with 10 points apiece.