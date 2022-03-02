Trevor Lydic was named Southern Athletic Association Coach of the Year and Riley Costas earned SAA Defensive Player of the Year honors as the SAA announced its men's basketball post-season awards for the 2021-22 season Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, Michael Johnson earned First Team All-SAA recognition, with Chase Ellis and Austin Brooks picking up Second Team honors.
Taking over at the helm of the Berry program just before the start of the 2021-22 academic year, Lydic has led the Vikings to the most wins on the court in the D-III era of men's basketball. Navigating the challenges brought forth by the global pandemic as it pertained to college athletics and college basketball, Lydic kept his team focused and prepared, even when playing at times with the bare minimum of players due to health and safety protocols. "This award is a product of our team and the culture that's been built at Berry, not just this year but the past few years," said Coach Lydic about the recognition from his peers. "When you get in this situation, you never know how it's going to go, but the guys bought in to what I was preaching. I bought in to what they were selling. It was just a combination of everything that led us to a lot of success this year. I've got a couple of assistants in Josh Pittman and Dominic Weems that bust their tails on a daily basis for us to help me, but ultimately, to help our team. I don't win the award without them, and I don't get this recognition without all the guys in uniform."
Costas, a junior out of St. Pius X High School in Atlanta, played in 22 games for the Vikings. While he does not have eye-popping numbers of steals or blocks, he is a player who averaged one drawn charge per game for 2021-22. "I'm really ecstatic for Riley," said Coach Lydic. "He's like a gnat that you just try to swat and he keeps coming back. When you watch our games, you'll see Riley is guarding the other team's best player. He's the type of guy that I tell to do something and he goes and gets it done. He's not the biggest guy. He's not the quickest guy. He's just a guy that does everything from taking a charge to getting deflections and rebounds. He just does it play after play after play."
Johnson has been a cornerstone for the Vikings in 2021-22. The senior averaged 10.5 points, 2.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game. An SAA All-Tournament selection as well this season, Johnson was SAA Newcomer of the Year and an All-SAA Second Team selection in the 2021 spring season. "Anytime you have a point guard that is a stabilizing force that just kind of settles the team down, it's a big advantage. Michael was consistent from day one through to the SAA championship game. Time and time again, when we needed a bucket or a defensive stop, he was there. We were a real balanced team, so this could have gone to a number of guys on our team," Coach Lydic continued, "but Michael's play and his leadership and his stability really helped set us apart this year."
Ellis continued to emerge as the season progressed, and by the time the SAA tournament ended, the sophomore was second on the Berry squad in scoring at 12.7 points per game. The Most Valuable Player of the SAA Championship, Ellis closed the season scoring 17 or more in four consecutive games. He scored 20 or more on two occasions, including in a win over No. 6 Wheaton. In addition, he was third on the team in rebounds per game and also connected on 51.2 percent of his shots from three-point territory (21-of-41). "Chase has had a phenomenal year," Coach Lydic said. "He kind of announced his arrival in the SAA Championship last season as a bsketball player here at Berry. He was a real steady guy all year this year like Michael was for us. When we need a basket or for someone to step up and make a defensive stop, Chase was a guy we knew could do that. He's got a great future ahead of him and he's well deserving of this recognition."
Returning for his fifth year of eligibility and third year with the Berry program, Brooks led Berry in scoring with 12.9 points per game. While he cleareed 1,000 points scored in his college career between Berry and his previous school of Roane State earlier this season, with his 11 points in the SAA Championship game against Oglethorpe, Brooks surpassed 700 points scored in a Berry uniform. Brooks also led the team in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per contest. The graduate student had three double-doubles this season for the Vikings. "Austin didn't have to come back this year," Coach Lydic said. "He wanted another opportunity to win another championship and actually get to the NCAA Tournament since it was canceled last season. He's a tough match-up for everybody in our league. People actually spend hours game planning for him. His factor wasn't just points and rebounds; it was also how teams had to prepare for him and how they had to match up, which opened things up for everybody else."
The Vikings will return to the court this Friday in Atlanta when they take on No. 15 Wabash in the first round of the NCAA D-III National Championship. Tipoff on the campus of Emory University is set for 4:40 p.m.
Berry's Moore named Defensive Player of the Year
Kennedy Moore earned Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year honors, while Sydney Blankenship picked up First-Team All-Conference honors as the SAA announced its women's basketball recognition for the 2021-22 season Tuesday morning. In addition, Kish Chandler earned both SAA All-Tournament honors and SAA Honorable Mention recognition.
Moore led the team with 44 total blocks and was second in the SAA in blocks per game at 1.76. The senior set the school's D-III record for blocks in a game with eight at Birmingham-Southern, propelling the Vikings to a victory. Moore also ranked second in the SAA in total steals with 53, all while averaging 5.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Moore was also named SAA Honorable Mention.
"Kennedy is one of those rare players that come along that's very long, very athletic, and can defend multiple positions," said Berry head coach Thomas Johnson. "She was always on the best offensive player, whether it was a post or whoever. She was still able to clean up for a lot of our players when there were mistakes on the front line of our defense. This is very well-deserved."
Blankenship led the Vikings in scoring, averaging 10.3 points per game. She was second on the squad in steals with 30 and had the third-most rebounds on the team with 88 for a 3.4 per game average. She was an SAA Player of the Week honoree after averaging 25.5 points in wins over BSC and Millsaps.
"Sydney was really instrumental in coming back this year and being a leader for us," Coach Johnson said. "She was honorable mention All-SAA last year, and it was one of her goals to come back and be a first or second teamer this year. I think the coaches really respect what Sydney's done and how she does it. Her recogintion is also well-deserved."
One of the most consistent players all season for the Vikings, Chandler was an SAA All-Tournament selection this season in addition to earning SAA Honorable Mention honors. Chandler was second on the team in scoring, averaging 7.8 points per game. She also filled in running the point at times and showed her versatility with a 14 point, nine assist showing in a home win over Birmingham-Southern.
"Kish came in and really grew into the system. Her hard work and dedication; she put in tireless hours in trying to be a better player," said Coach Johnson. "I'm really excited for her to earn this recognition. Towards the end of the year, she was one of our main catalysts to keep us going. Her consistency offensively for us down the stretch really helped."