Pepperell High senior Landen Loyd signed a baseball scholarship on Tuesday with Georgia Highlands College.
Loyd said of the signing: “Baseball is been something that has been passed down through my family. I have several other members of my family that have signed and gone to play baseball, and I just wanted to keep that family tradition going so this means a lot to me.”
“(When I was making my college decision) at first I wanted to go far out and really be on my own, but Georgia Highlands has really been on the come up and been building a strong program. They have become a powerhouse at the JuCo level, and I thought it would be a good fit for me. They are really good at developing pitchers so that works out well for me.”
“I'm really trying to soak it in, being in high school these last few months and playing with my teammates my senior season. I've played with some of these guys for a long time so I will definitely miss being on the diamond with them. I think I'm ready for the college level though. I'm always up for a challenge. I want to compete and do my best wherever I'm at.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Loyd (seated, center) were (seated, from left) father Joey Loyd, mother Melody Cantrell, (standing, from left) Pepperell High head baseball coach Chad Brown, Pepperell High athletic director Rick Hurst, Pepperell High assistant baseball coach Robbie Scoggins, Pepperell High assistant baseball coach Jonathan Cannon, Pepperell High assistant baseball coach Riley Forson and Pepperell High principal Jason Kouns.