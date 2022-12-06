Region 7-A Division I featured some incredible games and impressive individual performances this season, and the best of the best were honored this past week with the announcement of the All-Region Team voted on by the coaches.
Three of the top honors were earned by the local contingent as Darlington sophomore linebacker Joel Lowenberg was named Defensive Player of the Year, Pepperell senior running back DJ Rogers was named Offensive Player of the Year and Darlington head coach Tommy Atha was named Coach of the Year.
Rounding out the top picks were Overall Player of the Year Logan Eller, from Trion, and Athlete of the Year Brody Cooper, from Dade County.
Joining Lowenberg on the First Team Defense were Darlington teammates Gatlin Hancock (DL, Sr.), Eli Thompson (DB, Sr.), Bowden Owens (DB, Sr.) and Talan Shirey (Athlete, Jr.) along with Pepperell's Parker Glenn (DL, Sr.), Erik Jensen (LB, Jr.) and Gage Owens (DB, Sr.) and Coosa's Cord Youngblood (DL, Sr.) and DJ Hames (DB, Sr.).
Earning a spot along with Rogers on the First Team Offense was Pepperell teammate Eliot Goggans (OL, Jr.) along with Darlington's Jack Good (QB, Sr.), D'Marion Floyd (RB, Jr.), Braden Bell (WR, Sr.), Gus Gammage (OL, Sr.) and Truitt Hayworth (OL, Jr.) as well as Armuchee's Jacob Seagraves (WR, Jr.) and Coosa's Connor Soales (OL, Jr.).
Second Team Offense selections included Darlington's Tommy Bethel (WR, Sr.) and Jack Chandler (OL, Jr.), Pepperell's Peyton Owen (OL, Jr.) and Steven Villatoro (K, Sr.), Coosa's Jyshughn Turner (RB, Soph.) and Armuchee's Hayden Phillips (TE, Soph.).
A trio of Darlington players earned spots on the Second Team Defense, including Briant Powell (DL, Sr.), Mackay Rush (LB, Jr.) and Logan Floyd (LB, Sr.), as well as Pepperell's Cameron Goode (LB, Jr.) and Sam Ross (DB, Fr.), Coosa's Harrison East (LB, Soph.) and Harley Brock (DB, Sr.) and Armuchee's Ryland Steen (LB, Jr.).
Each team had multiple Honorable Mention picks. Pepperell players earning that recognition were Alex Rhoades (WR/LB, Sr.), Cory Moten (DB, Jr.), Tristen Alvarado (DL/LB, Sr.), Ryan Ely (LB, Sr.), Braxton Bragg (OL, Jr.) and Eric Self (OL, Sr.).
Coosa had several Honorable Mention selections as well, including Hayden McBurnett (Athlete, Sr.), Josh Dixon (DB, Sr.), Andrew Holt (TE/LB, Sr.), Pacey Smith (LB, Jr.), Ethan Spearman (OL, Jr.), Payton Stevens (OL, Jr.), LaMarion Millsap (DB, Soph.) and Lavanye Millsap (WR/DB, Fr.).
Darlington's Honorable Mention picks were Hyland Thomas (LB, Sr.), Ryland Scott (K, Sr.), Connor Ellison (DL, Jr.), Mide Olowararan (OL, Sr.) and Jack Cowan (LB, Sr.).
Armuchee had a pair of players named Honorable Mention with Grayson Perry (K, Jr.) and Chandler Desanto (QB, Sr.) earning the nod.