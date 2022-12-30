Three days of practice, competition and intensity shared by some of the top players in the state came to a thrilling end on Thursday as the Georgia Elite Classic held four separate All-Star games at Barron Stadium.
Close to 400 players checked in for the event on Tuesday, practices were held later that day and on Wednesday at different spots around Rome for each team before each squad got a chance to show what they learned in the games on Thursday, starting with the 8th-grade All-Star Game. That one was followed by the Senior All-Star Game and the Junior All-Star Game and the Sophomore-Freshman All-Star Game wrapped things up.
All four matchups displayed some strong individual performances, many coming from players from the local schools. Model's Collin Watson made two tackles for the National team in its 28-14 win over the American in the 8th-grade game. Model's Sebastian Castaneda also played in that contest for the American side.
Several locals took the field as part of the victorious National team in the Senior All-Star Game as it defeated the American 38-35. Rome linebacker Grant Bullard led the National team in tackles with 6.5 (five solo, three assists) to go with a tackle-for-loss, and his Rome teammate Tyson Brown also had strong numbers with 4.5 tackles (four solo, one assist), one sack and one quarterback hurry.
"This whole experience was great," said Brown. "We're out here with a lot of good players so overall it was a positive experience and helped me get better. We all came together at practice and made it look easy out there in the game today to get the win. Plus I got one more chance to play at Barron so that was special. The game and the practices the last two days showed me what will be like playing in college."
"Coming out the first day, you know you had to be ready because there were a lot of good players here...everybody is good that plays in the Elite Classic," added Bullard. "Just being able to compete was an amazing experience, and for our team to get the win was a bonus. Me and Tyson are both really in the same situation, underlooked as seniors. So we wanted to get the most reps we could to show what we could do."
Also contributing for the National team in the Senior game was Model receiver Daniel Jolly who hauled in three catches for 25 yards.
"It was super fun to be a part of," said Jolly of the experience. "It felt a little more relaxed, and everyone just tried to come together to get better, be loose and have fun today on the field. I thought I did well in the practices, and had some good catches in the game. I feel like I could've done better, but hopefully this is the start of me getting some more attention with recruiting and getting to talk to more coaches."
Pepperell's duo of DJ Rogers and Alex Rhoades were a part of the victorious National team in the Senior game as well with Rogers rushing twice for four yards and Rhoades bringing in one catch for six yards.
The Junior All-Star Game followed that as the American Team rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit to defeat the National side 14-10. Coosa offensive lineman Connor Soales and Darlington receiver Talan Shirey each played on the American side with Shirey making one catch for 12 yards.
"It meant a lot to be chosen to play in this game out of all the top players in the state," said Shirey. "Competing with them and against them was really good for me. It felt good for us to come back and get the win too."
On the National side in the Junior game, Rome quarterback Reece Fountain had the top performance with 190 yards passing on 13-of-18 attempts as he was named the Offensive Player of the Game for his team.
"It's special being here in this game again for the third straight year," said Fountain. "It's always fun playing with new people and building connections. And the game is a fun environment and good competition. I thought we played pretty well after just practicing for two days. We executed well. I'm looking forward to this starting my push toward my senior season. I'm going to work hard this offseason, do lots of camps and 7-on-7's and get ready for next year to give it all on the field."
Rome defensive lineman Justin Terrell also played for the National team and had 1.5 tackles (one solo, one assist) to go with a tackle-for-loss and one quarterback pressure. Rome defensive back Joe Wilkinson had a solo tackle as well while Darlington's Truitt Hayworth and Pepperell's Eliot Goggans each played on the offensive line for the National side.
The Sophomore-Freshman All-Star Game ended with the sophomores earning a 24-7 win in the nightcap. Darlington linebacker Joel Lowenberg was the leading tackler for the sophomores with 3.5 tackles (three solo, one assist) to go with one sack and 1.5 tackles-for-loss as he was named the Defensive Player of the Game for his team.
Coosa linebacker Harrison East also had a strong showing for the sophomores with two solo tackles, a tackle-for-loss and one fumble recovery.
Pepperell defensive back Sam Ross got plenty of reps for the freshman team and had seven total tackles (six solo, two assists). Darlington's Myles Twyman played defensive back or the freshman also and had two solo tackles.