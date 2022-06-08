The prep soccer season ended a few weeks ago, but a select group of local standouts got another chance to display their skills at various postseason all-star games recently.
Last Saturday, multiple girls and boys players competed in the Georgia-Tennessee All-Star Games, which were held at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge, Tenn., the home of the Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club.
For the Georgia girls, Model's Lizzie Ely and Rome's Ashley Marin and Allison Loveman all participated in the contest, which ended in a 2-2 draw with their Tennessee counterparts. Ely and Marin were both selected to the Super 11 team from the game based on their strong play.
Model assistant girls soccer coach Scott Akemon served as one of the coaches for Team Georgia also.
Following the girls game, the Georgia boys earned an 8-1 win over Tennessee. The Georgia team included recent Rome High graduates Gonzalo Lemus and Victor Valencia.
The team was led by two head coaches who each recently won state championships with those being Southeast Whitfield's Hector Holguin and Dalton Academy's Rury Alvarez.
"These guys were fun to be around and came to work," said Holguin. "I enjoyed practice, and it transitioned into the game. Best of luck to these all-stars as they head out into the real world."
Recent Model High graduate Liam Marshall also took part in a postseason showcase as he competed in the DiVarsity All-Star Game at Sprayberry High. During the festivities, Marshall received the the DiVarsity Class AA Student-Athlete of the Year Award.