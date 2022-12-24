It was a busy two days of wrestling as Armuchee High hosted the Garvin Edwards Hall of Fame Classic on Wednesday and Thursday, with 24 total teams taking part in the traditional-style tournament.
Five local teams took part in the competition, with Model finishing ninth in the standings with 99 total points and Armuchee (91) coming in 12th. Trion (298), McCallie (Tenn.) (185) and Toombs County (146) were the top three finishers.
“It was a good tournament for all the teams to be a part of, and I thought it ran pretty smoothly,” Armuchee head coach Dustin Powell said. “We had 24 teams and a lot of very good wrestlers. Everyone got to go against really good competition over the two days, and that will help them prepare for the rest of the season.”
Model was led by a pair of fourth-place finishers, with Riley Davis (175 pounds) and Noah Allmon (190) each coming in fourth in their respective weight class. Also placing for the Devils were Nick Moore (fifth, 150), Grayson Phillips (sixth, 165) and Clay Koehler (sixth, 285).
Earning points with at least one win for Model were Johah Houston (113), Bryson McJunkin (126), Brandon Welsh (132), Luke Tanner (138) and Rylee Kines (157).
Armuchee’s Kolby Dempsey had the top individual finish of any local wrestler, claiming the title at 120 pounds with an undefeated run. Caden Atkins also had a strong tournament by placing third at 138, while Colton Phillips finished sixth at 144.
Other Indians earning team points with at least one win were Chaz Brogden (106), Sharpe Jones (175) and Hayden Phillips (190).
Coosa scored 57 points as a team, led by Waylon Carter’s run to a fourth-place finish at 132. Ryan Spate placed sixth for the Eagles at 138, while other wrestlers earning team points were Kaiden Palmer (126), Cooper Nash (144), Charlie Gomez (150), Jason Elias (175) and Ivan Yoder (215).
Rome’s Tre Goodgame wrestled well to finish as runner-up at 285 as a big part of the team’s point total of 54. Turner Curry had a solid tournament as well, finishing fourth at 157, while Jacolby Jones (175) had a win to earn points for the team.
Darlington had two wrestlers compete, with Jack Chandler finishing fifth at 215. Adam Roberson (144) had a win as well to contribute to the Tigers’ team point total of 28.
Model and Coosa will both compete next in the Rockmart Invitational at Rockmart High next Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. Armuchee will travel to Lambert High for the Hook Em Tournament next Wednesday and Thursday, while Darlington and Rome are not scheduled to compete again until their area duals the first weekend of January.