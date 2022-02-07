The quest for a state championship officially continues for several local wrestlers as they performed well enough on Saturday at GHSA Sectionals to punch their ticket to the state traditional tournament in Macon this coming weekend.
Pepperell, Model and Coosa wrestlers, who qualified due to their efforts at Area 7-AA Traditionals the previous weekend, competed on Saturday at Class AA B Sectionals at Lakepoint, while Armuchee and Darlington qualifiers wrestled at Class A B Sectionals at Jeff Davis High and Rome qualifiers traveled all the way to Brunswick High for Class AAAAAA B Sectionals.
Leading the local teams with eight wrestlers advancing to State was Pepperell. The Dragons had a trio of top finishers at Sectionals on Saturday, including Kolton Edge at 132 pounds, Matthew Waddell at 170 and Jake Roberts at 182.
Also advancing to State thanks to top-six finishes were Cory Moten (third, 120), Eric Jensen (fifth, 152), Jackson Lawrence (sixth, 145) and Parker Glenn (sixth, 195). Madison Baxter clinched a spot in State as well by taking second at 225 in the girls sectionals.
Model had six wrestlers advance to State and one alternate as well. They were led by a top finish at 132 pounds in the girls sectionals by Rylie Howe. Joining her teammate in advancing to the girls state tournament was Rosaleigh Johnson who was second at 162.
On the boys side, the Devils were led by three runner-up finishes coming from Jonah Houston (113), Riley Davis (145) and Noah Allmon (160). Anthone Williams was third at 182 pounds, and Rylee Kines finished seventh at 152 pounds as he will go to State as an alternate in the weight class.
Coosa's Taylor Ragland advanced to the girls state tournament by placing second at 112 pounds. The Eagles had five State qualifiers and one alternate on the boys side with Waylon Carter finishing fourth at 120 pounds for their top finish.
Other Eagles advancing to State in Macon were Darrion Johnson (fifth, 106), Johan Alavarez (fifth, 138), Gage Cole (fifth, 160), Ivan Yoder (sixth, 182) and alternate Caden Atkins (seventh, 132).
At Class A Sectionals, Darlington had three wrestlers qualify for State along with two alternates. The Tigers were led by Alan Cordero who placed first at 152 pounds. Jack Chandler (second, 220) and Jack Cowan (fourth, 170) also will wrestle in Macon, and Adam Roberson (seventh, 113) and Aden Davis (seventh, 120) will go as alternates.
Four Armuchee wrestlers earned a State berth, including runners-up in their weight class Kolby Dempsey (113) and Ford Jones (152). Ben Fuller (sixth, 106) and Cael Henderson (sixth, 170) are also moving on.
Rome's Rubie Barton had a strong day in Brunswick to advance to the girls state tournament by earning a second-place finish at 225 pounds at the Class AAAAAA Sectionals. For the boys, Albert Tre Goodgame earned a state alternate spot as he was seventh at 285 pounds.
The wrestlers will now get ready for the ultimate test against the top competitors in Georgia as they will travel to Macon for the GHSA State Traditional Tournament which will start on Thursday and wrap up on Saturday.