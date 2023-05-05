Rome's Javian Winston clears the final hurdle in the 110 meter hurdles before racing to the finish line for a first-place finish in the event last Thursday at the Region 6-AAAAAA Meet at Barron Stadium.
Rome's Javian Winston clears the final hurdle in the 110 meter hurdles before racing to the finish line for a first-place finish in the event last Thursday at the Region 6-AAAAAA Meet at Barron Stadium.
Steven Eckhoff
Rome's Javian Winston clears the final hurdle in the 110 meter hurdles before racing to the finish line for a first-place finish in the event last Thursday at the Region 6-AAAAAA Meet at Barron Stadium.
Steven Eckhoff
Pepperell’s Cloey Mitchell (left) takes the handoff from Hannah Smith for the final leg of the 4x100 meter relay last Tuesday at the Region 7-A Division I Meet at Darlington.
Steven Eckhoff
Darlington’s Link Lignell (center) and Joseph Wommack lead runners to the finish line in the 400-meter dash last Tuesday at the Region 7-A Division I championships.
The first hurdle was cleared last week at region. Now, the remaining local track and field athletes have one more between them and a trip to the state meet.
Qualifiers from several local teams continue their season on Saturday as they will compete at various GHSA sectional meets across the state starting at 10:30 a.m. The aim there is to finish in the top eight to punch their ticket to next weekend's state meet.
Rome will be at River Ridge High on Saturday for the Class AAAAAA B Sectional coming off a strong overall performance last week on its home track. The Rome boys qualified a large number for sectionals after claiming the Region 6-AAAAAA team championship. The Lady Wolves had a strong performance as well, finishing third as a team while qualifying several for sectionals.
Qualifiers from Darlington, Pepperell, Armuchee and Coosa are all heading to Lamar County High for Class A Division I B Sectionals. The Pepperell girls and Darlington boys have the largest number of sectional qualifiers after both claiming team region titles last week at the region meet at Darlington.
Model athletes have the shortest drive as its sectional qualifiers will compete at Class AA B Sectionals at Rockmart High on Saturday. The Lady Devils are coming off a region championship as a team last week while the Model boys narrowly finished as team runners-up behind Rockmart by just two points at the 7-AA Meet at Gordon Central High.
Those that advance past sectionals on Saturday will compete next weekend at their respective GHSA state meets May 11-13. The Class AAAAAA and Class A Division I State Meets will be hosted at Barron Stadium in Rome while the Class AA State Meet will be at McEachern High in Powder Springs.