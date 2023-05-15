Three local teams managed to grab top-10 finishes and numerous local athletes scored points, including Armuchee distance standout Marissa Kimple grabbing two state runner-up performances over the final two days of the GHSA Class AAAAAA, Class A Division I and Wheelchair and Ambulatory Championships wrapped up at Barron Stadium on Friday at Saturday.
Kimple, who is always a threat to finish on the podium in any event she competes in, had two spirited battles with Bleckley County’s Ella Gibbs, the eventual high point scorer for girls in Class A Division I, in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Kimple finished a close second in both events to add two state runner-up finishes to her distance running resume and score 16 big points for the Lady Indians.
Armuchee’s other major distance standout, Shelby Green, ran a 2:22.80 to finish third in the 800 meters. Green also teamed with Caroline Fletcher, Grace Fellows and Sophie Thacker in the 4x400 meter relay to finish seventh.
Overall, Armuchee’s girls tallied 37 points to finish in a tie for seventh. Athens Christian won the state title with 62 points.
Coosa’s Sophia Cook had a solid meet with a fifth-place finish in Friday’s 1600 and a fourth place finish in the 3200 on Saturday. Coosa’s Alishia Cook also fared well in the 3200 meters, placing sixth.
Darlington’s boys used strong showings in field events, distance events and relays to score a lot of points in the meet. The Tigers' Joseph Wommack and Link Lignell grabbed top eight finishes in the boys 400 meters with Wommack clocking 49.84 to finish third and Lignell going 52.5 to finish seventh.
The Tigers 4x200 relay squad of Sammy Kunczewski, Connor Brown, Bradley Sanker and Lignell raced to a 1:31.21 to finish fifth. Darlington’s 4x400 relay team of Wommack, Anthony Natarella, Ryan Glass and Lignell grabbed a fourth-place finish.
Grant Cross finished sixth in the 1600 meters on Friday and finished eighth in the 800 meters on Saturday. Anthony Natarella added a seventh place finish in the 800 meters for the Tigers as well.
All told, Darlington’s boys racked up 46 points to finish sixth overall. Mount Pisgah Christian won the team crown with 70 points.
Rome High distance standout Tucker Wright finished off his high school career with a third-place finish in the 3200 meter run on Friday. On Saturday, while battling an illness, Wright finished 10th in the 1600 just missing a spot on the podium.
Rome’s boys used some excellent runs in the sprints and relays to add more points on Saturday, helping them boost to an eighth place finish. The 4x100 boys relay squad of Ja'quarious Johnson, Antwion Carey, DeKaylon Daniel and Jalen Winston raced to a fourth-place finish in the event with a 42.23.
Vincent Quilici turned in a couple of stellar times for the Wolves, grabbing a third-place finish in the 400 with a 48.36. He then ran a 22.05 in the 200 to place sixth and ran a key leg on the 4x400 meter relay team which finished sixth. The squad consisted of Quilici, Antonio Foster, CJ Acas and Jaylen Adams-Gibson.
The Wolves managed to score 31 points to finish in a tie for eighth. Langston Hughes won the boys title with 59 points.
“Before the meet, I felt like we could score 26 points, so I’m happy that I’m really bad at math and that we scored more than that. If you can score more than 20 points you have a chance to be in the top 15,” Rome High head coach Nick Bridges said. “Vincent Quilici broke his own school record in the 400, and he was on the 4x400 relay that broke the school record in a unique race. Tucker Wright did a great job for us. This is a great senior class and a younger group coming through, so it will be exciting for the new coach coming in to see what he can do with it.”
The Class AAAAAA boys 4x400 was unique, as Rome and Shiloh finished in a dead heat for eighth place in Friday’s preliminary, forcing the two squads to face off again in the first heat of the 4x400 finals on Saturday. Rome topped Shiloh in the heat and ran fast enough to top another team from the second heat for sixth place.
Other local athletes or relays grabbing podium finishes included Pepperell’s girls 4x200 relay team of Jolie Splendore, Cloey Mitchell, Hannah Smith and Bethanee Wiggins, who placed sixth, Darlington’s Emma Hunt, who placed placed seventh in the 400, Rome’s Mackenzie Hight, who finished fifth in the 300 hurdles with a 44.35 and Armuchee’s Luke Hagerich, who placed seventh in the 3200 meters.
The meet had more than 149 boys and girls teams score points over the three-day event, bringing in a slew of athletes, fans, spectators and coaches to Barron Stadium.
Bridges and the Rome High staff spent the past few weeks preparing to hold the meet, and he wore a large smile on Saturday an hour after the trophies were handed out.
“The three days of competition were fantastic. I don’t know the exact number of state records set whether it was 10, 11 or more. We had some national bests set in the 100 and the high jump. The competition was great, but all the kids were great too with sportsmanship and supporting each other,” Bridges said. “It was great to be able to do this here in our community and be able to not only have Rome here but also to have Coosa, Pepperell, Darlington and Armuchee competing and doing really well. Their coaches and athletes helped us put on this meet too. It was a total community effort.”