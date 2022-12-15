Five swimmers from the local Three Rivers Swim Club recently competed in state championship meets against some of the top swimmers in their age group in Georgia.
Nathan Medley, 18, Jack Heath, 16, Abram Williams, 16, Luke Gulledge, 15, and Westlynn Epps, 14, competed in the 2022 15 & Over Senior Short Course State Championship Meet at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center the first weekend of December.
Medley, Heath, Williams and Gulledge competed in the 200 yard medley relay and placed 16th overall with a time of 1:38.64. During the relay, Williams swam the 50 backstroke in 25.80 seconds, Gulledge swam the 50 breaststroke in 28.00 seconds, Medley swam the 50 butterfly in 22.35 seconds and Heath closed out the relay swimming the 50 freestyle in 22.35 seconds.
Heath landed personal best times in three individual events including 50 yard backstroke, the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard individual medley. He placed 65th in the 50 backstroke with a time of 26.90 seconds, 116th in the 100 individual medley with a time of 1:00.07 and 131st in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.40 seconds.
Williams competed in three individual events, including the 50 yard and 100 yard backstroke and the 100 yard individual medley. He made finals in the 50 backstroke and placed 21st with a personal best time of 24.84 seconds.
Williams also earned a personal best time of 1:00.35 and placed 122nd in the 100 individual medley when he dropped 19.54 seconds from his seed time. He placed 52nd in the 100 backstroke with a personal best time of 55.18 seconds.
Gulledge earned personal best times in all five of his individual events, including the 50 yard, 100 yard, and 200 yard breaststroke and the 50 yard and 100 yard freestyle. He placed 16th in the 50 breaststroke during preliminaries with a time of 27.91 seconds.
Gulledge placed 62nd in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.34, 45th in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:18.03, 77th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.53 seconds and 91st in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.72 seconds.
Epps qualified in four individual events including the 100 yard and 200 yard freestyle, the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley. She earned a personal best time of 1:05.85 in the 100 butterfly and placed 116th overall.
Epps placed 91st in the 200 individual medley, 114th in the 200 freestyle and 154th in the 100 freestyle.
Medley competed in back to back championship meets when he earned qualifying times in both the 2022 15 & Older Senior State Championship Meet and the 2022 Speedo East Winter Juniors Championship meet.
Medley qualified in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle, the 50, 100, and 200 butterfly, and the 50 and 100 breaststroke in the senior state meet, but he chose to compete in only one individual event and one relay as he prepared for the meet the following week. He earned a personal best time in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.40 seconds landing him in 15th place during preliminaries.
Medley also competed in the 2022 Speedo East Winter Junior Championship meet in Greensboro, N.C. on Dec 9-10. This is a national meet that brings together top swimmers from 22 states.
Medley competed in three individual events including the 100 and 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. He placed 71st in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:14.60, 83rd in the 100 butterfly with a personal best time of 50.11, and 89th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 46.69.