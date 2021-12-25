Jack Heath (15) and Nathan Medley (17), representing Three Rivers Swim Club, faced off against top swimmers from all over the state of Georgia at the 2021 Senior Short Course State Championship Dec. 3-5 at Georgia Tech’s McAuley’s Aquatic Center in Atlanta.
Heath, who has been swimming with TRSC since 2014, competed in the 50 backstroke in his first ever state meet where he earned a personal best time of 27.54 during preliminaries which placed him 83rd overall for that event.
Abram Williams (15) earned a qualifying time in the 50 backstroke but was unable to compete due to an injury.
Medley competed in five events and placed in the top 25 in all five events. He dropped an impressive 4.70 seconds and earned a personal best AAA time of 1:55.52 in the 200 individual medley which earned him 6th place overall. Medley placed 12th in the 100 freestyle with a 1.42 second drop resulting in a AAA time of 48.85.
He took 18th place in the 100 backstroke with a personal best time of 53.76 and 21st in the 50 freestyle with a personal best AAA time of 21.57 in the 50 freestyle, and 25th in the 100 breaststroke when he dropped 3.29 seconds earning him 25th place. His AAA times earn him Georgia Swimming All-Star Swimming honors.
Medley also competed in the 2021 USA Swimming Speedo Junior National Championships-EAST at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, NC which was held Dec. 8-11.
This national meet is one of the top swimming competitions in the country for swimmers eighteen years old and under and included hundreds of the top swimmers from over two hundred swim clubs East of the Mississippi River. This was Medley’s first time qualifying for a national meet. He placed 86th overall in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1.43.31, 93rd in the 100 freestyle, and 110th in the 100 butterfly.