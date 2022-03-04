Local swimmers (front row, from left) Kadey Clonts, Westlynn Epps, Luke Gulledge and Mateo Quintero pose for a picture along with coach Spencer O'Neale (back) after recently competing at the Georgia 14-under Short Course State Championships.
Local swimmers Kadey Clonts, Westlynn Epps, Luke Gullege, Jake Medley and Mateo Quintero posted personal best times last weekend when competing against some of the top swimmers in their age groups in the 2022 Georgia 14 & Under Short Course State Championship and Junior Olympic Event at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
Epps, age 13, placed 26th in the in the 100 yard freestyle with an AA time of 56.06, 23rd in the 200 yard backstroke with an AA time of 2:15.11, 25th in the 200 freestyle with an AA time of 2:00.56, 38th in the 50 freestyle with an AA time of 26.33 and 19th in the 500 freestyle with an AA time of 5:27.11.
Gulledge, age 14, placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke with an AAA time of 1:03.81, 17th in the 50 yard freestyle with an AA time of 23.73, 16th in the 200 yard breaststroke with an AA time of 2:23.11, 22nd in the 100 individual medley with an time of 59.48, 21st in the 100 yard freestyle with an AAA time of 50.53 and 34th in the 200 freestyle with an AA time of 1:56.67. Gulledge’s AAA times in the 100 breaststroke and freestyle events earned him Georgia All-Star Swimming honors.
Medley, age 13, placed 16th in the 100 butterfly with an AA time of 57.08, 21st in the 50 freestyle with an AA time of 23.52, 38th in the 100 backstroke with an A time of 1:10.25 and 55th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:03.60.
Clonts, age 13, and Quintero, age 13, competed in the 13-14 division of the Junior Olympic Meet that took place during the state championship meet. Clonts placed third in the 100 freestyle with an AA time of 56.15, eight in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:48.03, 10th in the 100 breaststroke with an A time of 1:17.10, and 8th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:09.72.
Quintero placed 15th in the 100 breaststroke with an AA time of 1:16.09.