There were no more warm-ups or do-overs on Saturday as wrestlers were competing to extend their seasons at Area 7-A Sectionals at Trion High, and several locals rose to the occasion to punch their ticket to sectionals.
Armuchee, Coosa and Darlington each carried their teams to compete as individual berths to sectionals were on the line in each weight class for top-four finishers.
The Indians had the highest point total of the local trio based on individual results as they finished with 121 points for fourth in the team standings behind Trion (302), Dade County (172.5) and Chattooga (126.5). Kolby Dempsey claimed an individual area title at 120 points to lead the charge.
Four Armuchee wrestlers finished as runners-up in their weight classes, including Dusty McCollister (113), Caden Atkins (138), Colton Phillips (144) and Sharpe Jones (175). Complete the team's sectional qualifiers with top-four finishes were Chaz Brogden (third, 106) and Tristan Stansell (fourth, 126).
Coosa finished behind Armuchee in the team standings with 80 points. The Eagles were led by a runner-up finish from Ivan Yoder at 190 pounds. Other sectional qualifiers included Landon Headrick (fourth, 106), Ryan Spate (third, 126), Waylon Carter (fourth, 132), Isaac Weems (third, 157) and Jason Elias (third, 165).
Darlington came in sixth in the team totals with 65.5 points. The Tigers' top finisher was Aden Davis who earned second at 126 pounds. Also qualifying for sectionals were Adam Roberson (fourth, 138), Jack Cowan (third, 175), Jack Chandler (third, 215) and Stephen Moore (fourth, 285).
Those qualifiers from each team will now move on to compete at Class A Sectionals, which will be held again at Trion High on Saturday.
In other area wrestling action from Saturday:
Dragons finish as team runner-up, qualify 11 for sectionals
Pepperell visited Heard County High on Saturday for the Area 5-A Traditional Tournament and put together several impressive performances to qualify 11 wrestlers for sectionals.
The Dragons finished as the team runner-up in the standings following 11 of their 12 wrestlers placing in the top four in their weight classes. Five area champs led the way, including Cory Moten, Jackson Lawrence, Manolo Deleon, Matthew Waddell and Hayden Wheat.
Earning runner-up finishes individually were Cody Duck, Johnathan Hampton, Gavan Whatley and Kolton Edge. Tripp Hampton and Chase Lawley each placed fourth to earn a sectional berth.
Pepperell also sent three girls to the area tournament at Alexander High on Friday. Madison Baxter claimed an area championship, and Gabby Waddell finished in third to move on to sectionals as well.
Baxter and Waddell will compete at their sectional tournament on Friday at Upson Lee High. The 11 boys qualifiers will travel to Trion High on Saturday for Class A Sectionals.
Devils claim runner-up in 7-AA, advance nine to sectionals
Model visited Rockmart High on Saturday for the Area 7-AA Traditional Tournament and had a successful day by seeing nine wrestlers qualify for sectionals.
The Devils took second in the team standings with 186 points to finish behind champion Rockmart (289). They had four individual area champs, including Rylee Kines (150), Riley Davis (175), Noah Allmon (190) and Landon Wade (215).
Runner-up performances came from Jonah Houston (113), Nick Moore (144) and Clay Koehler (285). Rounding out the sectionals qualifiers were Bryson McJunkin (third, 120), Brandon Welsh (third, 126) and Grayson Phillips (fourth, 165).
Those wrestlers will move on to Class AA Sectionals at Jeff Davis High on Saturday.
Model also had two girls compete at area on Friday at Rockmart with Ryli Howe placing second in her weight class to claim a sectionals berth. She will compete at sectionals on Friday at Upson Lee High.
Rome's Goodgame leads region performances
Rome's Albert "Tre" Goodgame finished as champion at 285 pounds to lead the Wolves' efforts at the Region 6-AAAAAA Traditional Tournament on Saturday at Sequoyah.
Rome's Turner Curry also earned a sectionals berth by placing fourth at 157 pounds.
Goodgame and Curry will each compete at Class AAAAAA Sectionals on Saturday at Alexander High.
Rome had one girl compete in the area tournament as Rubie Barton finished fourth in her weight class to qualify for sectionals, which will be held on Friday at Upson Lee High.