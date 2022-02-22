Region tournaments were held over the past couple weeks, and that meant it was time for the top players in each region to be honored for their impressive play during the regular season.
The all-region teams voted on by the coaches were announced at the various region tournaments around the state, and several local players were among those selected as the elite of their region.
In 7-AA, the Model boys had several players earn selections led by all-region first team picks Dane Fisher, Jeremias Heard and Jakenes Heard. Joining their Devils teammates as honorable mention selections were Derion Richardson and Cole Mathis.
The Coosa boys also had multiple first-team picks as Zaire Philyaw and Joseph Richardson made the list. Aaron Davis was also selected to the second team.
Pepperell’s Gage Owens earned a second-team selection as well, and fellow Dragons Alex Rhoades and Kalvarri Smith were honorable mention.
On the 7-AA girls all-region team, Model’s Sadie Raughton and Pepperell’s Morgan Willingham earned the top honors among locals with first-team selections. Rachel Burkhalter was picked to the Second Team for Model as well, and the Lady Devils’ Ansley Coogler and Morgan Wood, Pepperell’s Aysia Day and Coosa’s Madison Ingram and Abby Jacobs were all named honorable mention.
In Region 5-AAAAAA, Rome’s girls had two first-team honorees as NeNe Adams and Pinky Nation made the list. Lady Wolves’ teammates Breana Griffin and Allison Loveman earned a spot on the second team.
On the boys’ side in 5-AAAAAA, Rome’s Jay’Quan Nelson took the top honor from his team as he was picked to the all-region first team. Braxton Wade made his way onto the second team, and Cameron Keith and EJ Holland each earned honorable mention nods.
Darlington’s girls had five total players selected for 7-A Private all-region led by JyJy Johnson and Emmaline Ratledge on the first team. Georgeanna Dempsey was selected to the second team, and Sarah Tunnell and Evie Shadday were picked on honorable mention.
The Darlington boys were led by all-Region 7-A Private first-team selection Patrick Shelley. D’Marion Floyd was picked to the second team, and fellow Tigers Braden Bell and DJ Johnson earned honorable mention.
Region 6-A Public’s all-region team was announced prior to the start of their tournament two weeks ago, and multiple Armuchee players earned a spot among the selections.
The Lady Indians had two players picked to the all-region first team, including Bailey Tomlin and Olivia Moses. Joining the pair among the girls selections were Maggie Duke and Jaslyn Edwards as honorable mention picks.
On the boys side, Armuchee’s Malik Drinic was named to the all-region first team, while teammates Trenton Cothran and Jordan Joyce were named honorable mention.