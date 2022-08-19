Loxley (left) and Finley Pilgrim pose with their MLB Pitch, Hit and Run certificates they received for finishing first in their age division at the local competition. They are two of the five local athletes selected to move on to regionals.
Multiple local youth softball and baseball players were recently selected to compete in the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run regional competition after strong performances in the local event held back in July.
Those that advanced to regionals and also winning their age division locally were Haylee Wade from the 7-8 year old girls division, Loxley Pilgrim from the 9-10 year old girls division, Kace Wofford from the 9-10 year old boys division, Finley Pilgrim from the 13-14 year old girls division and Tyler Wade from the 13-14 year old boys division.
Both Haylee Wade and Tyler Wade moved on to compete in the regional in Cincinnati last Saturday (Aug. 13) and performed well with Haylee Wade finishing third in her age group and Tyler Wade finishing fourth in his.
Loxley Pilgrim, Kace Wofford and Finley Pilgrim will compete in the regional on Saturday at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Fla.
Once all the regional competitions are complete, the players' performances will be put into a pool of national competitors and the top performers from the entire country will advance to the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Championship that will take place at this year's World Series.