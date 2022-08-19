Loxley and Finley Pilgrim

Loxley (left) and Finley Pilgrim pose with their MLB Pitch, Hit and Run certificates they received for finishing first in their age division at the local competition. They are two of the five local athletes selected to move on to regionals.

 Contributed Photo
