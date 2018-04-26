YOUTH WRESTLING: Woods finishes 2nd at Tournament of Champions
Among some of the top-ranked grapplers from nearly every state, Woods took second place in the 138-pound high school division, giving him high school All-American honors for the second time this season.
Woods won his first five bouts in his bracket of before losing 2-0 in the championship finals, giving up his only takedown of the tournament. He placed seventh in the USAW Preseason National Championship in Iowa last September.
Woods will head into his senior year at Darlington a three-time GHSA state champion and work to help his teammates compete for a team state title next season.