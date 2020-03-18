The Rome Area Volleyball 18s team won the North Atlanta Volleyball Club's March Madness tournament in Atlanta over the weekend of March 7-8. Shown are coach Dusty Cothran (front row, from left), players Carson Powell, Kyleigh Powell, Eva Ellenburg (back row, from left), Rachel Helmes, Carlee Poole, Carol Saunders, Brooke Roberts, Avery Morlot and Presley Smith.