Rome Area Volleyball teams competed in tournaments on March 7 and returned with positive results in what has been their last competitions since the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The RAV 18s team placed first in its division at the North Atlanta Volleyball Club’s March Madness tournament in Atlanta.
After a long day of playing, the RAV team found itself in the finals against West Georgia Volleyball Academy and took the win in three sets — 20-25, 25-23, 15-13.
The team is coached by Dusty Cothran with players Carson Powell, Kyleigh Powell, Eva Ellenburg, Rachel Helmes, Carlee Poole, Carol Saunders, Brooke Roberts, Avery Morlot and Presley Smith.
The RAV 17s team competed in the PUSH 1 Volleyball Club's Block Party tournament and came in second in its division. After some up and down pool play, RAV beat the top-seeded West Georgia Volleyball Academy to advance to the finals, where they lost to Atlanta Extreme Volleyball Club.
The RAV 13s team had a good day in only their second tournament of the season on March 7. The team lost to Ichiban Volleyball Club in the semifinals of the PUSH 1 Block Party tournament to come in third overall in their division.
Rome Area Volleyball teams have suspended all activities in conjunction with the decision made by USA Volleyball and the Southern Region Volleyball Association.