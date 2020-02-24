A pair of Rome Area Volleyball teams recently faced down some tough tournament competition to come out on top.
The club’s 16s team competed Saturday in the Push 1 Showdown Tournament in Hiram, taking down the Alabama Boom 11-25, 25-23, 15-11 in the championship and overcoming a 4-8 start in the tournament to be crowned champions.
The team placed in second after four matches in pool play on the opening day, then defeated host team Push 1 25-7, 25-15 to move on to the finals.
The Rome Area Volleyball Club 18s team competed in the Mount Spikemore Tournament at LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson and went undefeated on the second day of play to take first place in their division.
During the first day of play, the team faced stiff competition as the day ended with a three-way tie for first in pool play.