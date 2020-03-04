Four swimmers from the area held their own this past weekend against the of the top competition in the state.
Jake Medley, Luke Gulledge, Westlynn Epps and Kadey Clonts, swimmers from Three Rivers Swim Club, competed at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center in the 14-and-under short course 2020 age group state championships.
Medley, 11, competed in three finals events in the 11-to-12 boys’ age group and came away with new best times in the 50- and 100-yard butterfly and the 100 individual medley. He placed 14th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.53, knocking 6.51 off his seed time. He finished in 16th in the 50 butterfly with a time of 30.05, and he took 17th in the 100 IM with a time of 1:08.91.
His efforts earned him “A” times from the USA Swimming Motivational Times list for 11-to-12-year-olds in all three events.
Medley also had personal best times in the 50 and 100 freestyle events, placing 26th and 34th, respectively.
Gulledge, 12, found success in his first competition at a state championship meet, placing 12th in the 11-to-12 boys’ 50 breaststroke. His time of 34.87 seconds was a personal best and dropped 1.16 seconds off his seed time. His performance earned him an “A” time from the USA Motivational Times list for 11- to 12-year-olds.
Epps, 11, also competed in her first state championship meet where she finished 32nd overall in the 11-12 girls’ 500 freestyle event with a time of 6:26.35.
Clonts, 12, competed in the girls’ 11-12 200 freestyle in the Junior Olympic meet that took place during the state championship competition. She placed ninth in her event with a time of 2.21.65.