Four swimmers from the Three Rivers Swim Club in Rome have met the qualifying times for upcoming state championship meets.
Westlynn Epps, 11, Luke Gulledge, 12, and Jake Medley, 11, will be competing against some of the top swimmers in the state at the 2020 14-and-Under Age Group State Championship swim meet this weekend at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
Competition begins with the preliminary races on Friday and concludes Sunday.
Epps and Gulledge will be competing in their first ever USA Swimming state championship meet.
Epps has been swimming with TRSC since October, 2017 and is also a member of the Rome Middle School swim team where she just finished a successful swim season. She will be competing in the 500-yard freestyle.
Gulledge has been swimming with TRSC since September, 2018 and has worked hard to achieve his goal of making state and will be competing in the 50 breaststroke.
Medley has been swimming for four years and will be competing in his fifth USA Swimming state
championship meet. He will be swimming in five events, including the 50 and 100 freestyle, the 100 individual medley, and the 50 and 100 butterfly.
Georgia Swimming has added a “JO '' meet, which stands for Junior Olympics, this year that will be swum between prelims and finals of the state championship meet. The qualifying times for this meet are just off the state qualifying times.
Three Rivers swimmer Kadey Clonts, 12, made the qualifying time for the “JO” 200 freestyle and will be competing this weekend as well. She has been swimming with TRSC since October, 2016 and is also a member of the Rome Middle swim team.
While Clonts had made the state qualifying cut in the 200 freestyle as an 11 year-old, she ages up just before the state meet which requires her to reach the 12-year-old qualifying time in order to compete in the state meet. The state qualifying times get significantly harder each year, and these swimmers work tirelessly to reach their goals.
Gulledge will also be competing in the “JO” meet in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and the 100 backstroke.