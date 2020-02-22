Some postseason excitement is originating in Floyd County this week as Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is playing host to three Georgia Recreation and Park Association District 5 basketball tournaments.
Youth teams from Rome and surrounding counties are battling for a chance to reach the GRPA Class A state basketball tournaments, which start March 6 at locations around the state.
Floyd County is hosting the District 5 8U girls, 8U boys and 12U girls tournaments. Games in each of the girls’ tournaments are being held at the Gilbreath Recreation Center in Lindale, while the 8U boys’ games are being played at the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lades Park.
All championship games are scheduled for Thursday.
Down 18-15 with 19.2 seconds to play, Rome’s Paris Jordan hit one of two free throws to get within two of the lead, but the Ramblers couldn’t get another shot in before the final buzzer.
Bartow will play the team from Paulding County Monday at the Gilbreath Recreation Center following the 6 p.m. semifinal game between Whitfield County and Powder Springs.
The championship game will be Thursday at 6 p.m.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation had two 8U boys teams qualify for the District 5 tournament.
The Rome-Floyd 1 team lost its opening game 39-23 to Smyrna on Saturday morning at the Anthony Recreation Center, while the Rome-Floyd 2 team lost Friday night to Powder Springs, 27-23.
The semifinal games will be Tuesday, with Paulding County and Whitfield County playing at 6 p.m. followed by Smyrna taking on South Cobb.
The championship game will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Some good news came out of the 12U girls’ tournament at the Gilbreath Recreation Center on Saturday as the Rome-Floyd team topped Smyrna 48-41 to advance to the semifinals.
The local squad will play Whitfield County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. following the other semifinal between Bartow County and Cobb County.
Cobb County survived a low-scoring opening round game against Dalton on Saturday, 28-17.
The 12U girls’ championship game will be Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Gilbreath Recreation Center.
Admission to the games is $5 for adults, $2 for students 17 and under, $2 for seniors 55 and over and free for children 6 and under. Full concessions stands will be open.