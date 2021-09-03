ROME, GA – The Rome Braves (48-56) shut out the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, the Winston-Salem Dash (39-65), 5-0 on Thursday evening at State Mutual Stadium. Solid pitching for the Braves staff only surrendered two hits, adding to a strong night at the plate.
The Braves plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the second. Carlos Martinez singled to center to score Vaughn Grissom. Grissom was just promoted to Rome today from Low-A Augusta.
Rome scored three more runs in the home half of the third. Riley Delgado singled and then advanced to third after Winston-Salem made a fielding error. This scored Cody Milligan. Michael Harris II then hit his 20th double of the season to score Delgado. Harris II then came home to score after Grissom grounded into a double play.
The final run of the game for the Braves came in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a wild pitch by Winston-Salem pitcher Edgar Navarro.
Harris II went 1-for-3 with a double and had a RBI. Grissom went 1-for-2 and had two walks.
A.J. Puckett got the start for Rome and was solid over four innings of work. He gave up no hits or runs and stuck out six. Marrick Crouse (W, 4-1) threw two innings in relief and gave up one hit and struck out one. Trey Riley also pitched two innings, gave up one hit and struck out one. Benjamin Dum closed the game for Rome and struck out two.
In other recent Rome Braves news:
Braves No. 13 prospect added to Rome's roster
ROME, GA — The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced a swap of infielders ahead of Thursday's contest against the Winston-Salem Dash at State Mutual Stadium.
Shortstop Vaughn Grissom (Braves No. 13 prospect) has been promoted to High-A Rome from the Low-A Augusta GreenJackets. Grissom has batted .313 in his second professional season through 75 games with Augusta. In 280 at-bats, Grissom has 15 doubles, four triples, and five home runs with 33 runs driven in.
Infielder Luke Waddell receives the call to Double-A Mississippi after just 21 games with Rome Braves and following being selected in the 5th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. In his brief stint, Waddell hit six home runs and drove in 13 runs while batting .304 and owning a .952 OPS.
The Rome roster now has 28 active, 3 injured, and 2 inactive players.