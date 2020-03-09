Jorge Lopez scored three goals Monday to carry the Coosa boys’ soccer team to a Region 7-AA victory on the road.
With a 5-0 shutout against Dade County, the Eagles improve to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in region play.
Also for Coosa, Brady Williams scored a goal and had two assists, Jose Reyes scored a goal, and Jorge Herrera had an assist.
The Eagles will continue region play Tuesday when they host Model.
BASEBALL
Model 5, Chattooga 2
Rett Edwards struck out 11 batters Monday in Summerville to pitch the Model baseball team to a 5-2 win against Region 7-AA foe Chattooga.
Josh Land had three hits for the Blue Devils (5-6, 2-1 7-AA), Daulton Waddell had two hits, and Patrick Lloyd and Brody Pearson each had an RBI.
Roger Chandler took the loss for Chattooga (3-8, 0-3), throwing five innings, allowing five hits and five runs and striking out six.
Model will face Chattooga again on Wednesday, this time in Shannon.
Coosa 10, Gilmer 0
Bryson Thacker pitched a complete game and struck out five to lift the Coosa baseball team to a 10-0 win against Gilmer on Monday.
Thacker, along with Seth Crowe, Brevan Knight and Jaxon Thomas all had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles.
Coosa (7-6) hosts Rockmart on Tuesday in Region 7-AA play.
GOLF
Rome 171, Model 230
Georgia Southern commit and Rome High junior Hogan Ingram shot eight pars and an eagle for a 34 on Monday to help the Wolves come away with a nine-hole win against Model at Stonebridge Golf Club.
Rome shot a 171, while Model finished with a 230.
Sophomore Barrit Cowan carded a 43 for the Wolves, and low scorer for Model was Douglas Tarter with a 40.
The Wolves will compete next in the Hardaway Classic in Columbus on March 19-20.