Jorge Lopez scored three goals Monday to carry the Coosa boys’ soccer team to a Region 7-AA victory on the road.

With a 5-0 shutout against Dade County, the Eagles improve to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in region play.

Also for Coosa, Brady Williams scored a goal and had two assists, Jose Reyes scored a goal, and Jorge Herrera had an assist.

The Eagles will continue region play Tuesday when they host Model.

BASEBALL

Model 5, Chattooga 2

Rett Edwards struck out 11 batters Monday in Summerville to pitch the Model baseball team to a 5-2 win against Region 7-AA foe Chattooga.

Josh Land had three hits for the Blue Devils (5-6, 2-1 7-AA), Daulton Waddell had two hits, and Patrick Lloyd and Brody Pearson each had an RBI.

Roger Chandler took the loss for Chattooga (3-8, 0-3), throwing five innings, allowing five hits and five runs and striking out six.

Model will face Chattooga again on Wednesday, this time in Shannon.

Coosa 10, Gilmer 0

Bryson Thacker pitched a complete game and struck out five to lift the Coosa baseball team to a 10-0 win against Gilmer on Monday.

Thacker, along with Seth Crowe, Brevan Knight and Jaxon Thomas all had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles.

Coosa (7-6) hosts Rockmart on Tuesday in Region 7-AA play.

GOLF

Rome 171, Model 230

Georgia Southern commit and Rome High junior Hogan Ingram shot eight pars and an eagle for a 34 on Monday to help the Wolves come away with a nine-hole win against Model at Stonebridge Golf Club.

Rome shot a 171, while Model finished with a 230.

Sophomore Barrit Cowan carded a 43 for the Wolves, and low scorer for Model was Douglas Tarter with a 40.

The Wolves will compete next in the Hardaway Classic in Columbus on March 19-20.

