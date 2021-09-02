Sometimes the long road you travel in life leads you right back to where you started.
Back in 2009 as a senior at Berry College, I was looking for an internship to really figure out what in the world I was going to do after I somehow made it to graduation day following four long, hard, struggling years pursuing my degree. I reached out to former RN-T Sports Editor David Dawson, and we set up a meeting.
Soon after that I began my internship at the RN-T and learned more about sports writing than I think anyone has ever learned in such a short period of time. David had a ton to do with that.
When my internship ended, David, who has become one of my best friends in the world, kept me on and eventually I became a full-time sports writer. I continued to learn as a youngster in the game, and I developed relationship with several of the local coaches, athletes and fans in Rome and Floyd County.
Eventually my career took me to the Calhoun Times where I was the sports editor for several years, and Calhoun became a second home to me. I am forever indebted to the people there that took me in as their own. I loved my time there, and all the people I met and got to know were great. Calhoun will always hold a special place in my heart.
But all along in the back of my mind, I thought the Rome News-Tribune would eventually might be a place I somehow made my way back to. I just had a hunch that I might get the chance to come back.
Well, here I am. I am extremely excited to get this opportunity as the RN-T Sports Editor, and I look forward to really getting things going over the next few weeks and months. I know many in the local sports community already, but there are plenty that I haven’t yet had the chance to meet. I am looking forward to getting to know those folks.
Here’s a little about me…I am a sports nut. Some would say my sports fandom is a little (or a lot) too much. But that’s the way it’s always been since I can remember. I love the Braves, Georgia Tech football (I know, tough life), the Falcons, college basketball and the list goes on and on.
Another thing you should know is that Rome is my home. I was born here, grew up here and love it here. I graduated from Pepperell High and followed that with my college years at Berry, which I mentioned above.
I also love covering local sports. High school sports for me is as pure as it gets. The kids that give their time, effort and heart to try to make themselves and their teams successful should be applauded and encouraged. That’s why I love highlighting their accomplishments through local sports coverage. It’s great to see a player, a coach and a team achieve success, but even more to see them come together as a family.
I played a little high school sports myself. I use the term ‘played’ very loosely. I was on the team. That’s a little more accurate. My few years as a football player on Pepperell High’s roster in the early 2000s were some of the most memorable of my life. Just being there with my friends and sticking together through all the practices and games is something I will always remember. And one of the things I’ve told high school athletes many times during my time as a sports writer is to enjoy your high school career. It goes by extremely fast.
I am going to give my all to make the RN-T Sports Section something you, the reader, will enjoy and something the local players, coaches and teams can look at and be proud of their accomplishments. I hope to earn your trust over the next few weeks and months as I try to figure out the best way to do things with the end goal being making the RN-T Sports Section as good as it can possibly be.
Now, this isn’t the old days where we have a massive staff and can be at every game or event. I’m going to try to make it to as many local games as possible. Whether that be high school, college, Rome Braves or whatever else is going on, my aim is to either be there or have some way of getting the information. That requires cooperation from coaches and others as well. If you have information on your team, please get it to me so I can get it in the paper or online. The more the better.
I think I’ve rambled long enough, but once again, in closing, I just want to say how thankful and excited I am to have this opportunity. I have been out of the full-time sports-writing business the last couple years, and I can honestly say that my time spent away has made me truly appreciate what a great career it is to go to ball games and write about them is.
I feel like I’m right where I need to be, and that’s home.