Armuchee, Darlington and Rome all made road trips on Friday, and all three teams had happy rides home after picking up big region victories.
Here is some info on each of the games.
Rome 48, East Paulding 7
The Wolves led by a 21-0 score at the half but really put the game away with a huge third quarter that featured four Reece Fountain touchdown passes.
Fountain finished the night with 460 yards through the air and five passing TDs. He connected with Martel Hight for a 73-yard touchdown pass for the first score of the night for Rome (5-2, 3-1 in Region 5-6A), and then added four more TD passes in the third quarter, coming on a 38-yarder and 59-yarder to DK Daniel, and a 49-yarder and 66-yarder to Patrick Cromer.
Darius Smith and Bryson Hill also added rushing touchdowns in the second quarter with those coming on 1-yard (Smith) and 31-yard scampers (Hill).
The Wolves now enter a bye week before visiting Alexander on Oct. 22.
Armuchee 35, BEST Academy 14
The Indians fell behind early but didn’t stay down for very long as they put together an impressive final three quarters to run away with a convincing road win on Friday at Lakewood Stadium.
Armuchee (5-1, 1-1 in Region 6-A Public) trailed 8-0 after one quarter but got a 1-yard TD run and a 26-yard TD pass from Chandler Desanto to Will Daniel to grab a 12-8 lead at the half.
The Indians then dominated the third quarter to put the game out of reach as Desanto ran in a touchdown from 2 yards out, Ryland Steen plunged in from 1 yard out for a score and Austin Stacy recovered a fumble in the end zone for a defensive touchdown.
Grayson Perry added Armuchee’s final points of the night on a 25-yard field goal in the final minute.
The Indians are off next Friday but then get right back into region play when they host rival Trion on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Darlington 49, Mt. Paran Christian 21
The Tigers got off to an incredible start to build a huge first-half lead before coasting to an easy region road win on Friday.
Darlington (6-1, 1-0 in Region 7-A Private) led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 49-7 at the half to all but seal the game in just two quarters.
The touchdowns were well distributed for the Tigers as there were four different players who scored on the ground, including Caleb Thompson, who led the team in rushing with 118 yards on seven carries with one touchdown. D’Marion Floyd, Thomas Bethel and Alan Cordero also added rushing TDs.
Patrick Shelley threw for 85 yards and two touchdowns on connections to Talan Shirey and Bethel, and Jack Payne threw for 77 yards as well and a touchdown pass to Eli Thompson.
Ryland Scott was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points for Darlington, who will be back at home next Friday to host Christian Heritage for a region matchup at 7:30 p.m.