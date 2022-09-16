With it finally starting to feel a little more like football weather, the high school season rolls on this week as many local teams will get their final non-region tests Friday before region play begins next week.
Two local teams will be at home in Week 5, highlighted by a battle of unbeatens as Northwest Whitfield visits Darlington. Coosa is back at Branch Bragg Field looking to make it two wins in a row when it hosts Towns County.
Pepperell, Armuchee, Model and Unity Christian will all load up on the buses and head on the road for their matchups against tough non-region opponents. The Lions are also in a battle of undefeated teams as they visit Praise Academy. Rome is off this week before opening region play next Friday against Allatoona.
Here’s a look at a packed schedule and what to look for in each game:
Northwest Whitfield (4-0) at Darlington (3-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Darlington was idle; Northwest Whitfield won 35-14 at North Murray
Series history: First meeting
Darlington key players: Gatlin Hancock (OL/DL, Sr.), Jack Good (QB/LB, Sr.), D’Marion Floyd (RB/DB, Jr.)
Northwest Whitfield key players: Owen Brooker (QB, Sr.), Caden Ramsey (RB/DB, Soph.), Hudson Gray (WR/DB, Jr.)
Outlook: Two unbeaten teams will square off in front of what should be a packed house on Jerry Sharp Field at Chris Hunter Stadium as a deep, talented and experienced Northwest Whitfield makes the trip south to take on a Darlington squad that should be rested and a little closer to full strength following a week off. The Bruins boast a strong offense as they have put up 30 or more points in all four games so far this season, and that unit starts with senior quarterback Owen Brooker. He has a deep group of skill position players and a big offensive line in front of him as well. But Darlington’s defense has proven they can put pressure on the quarterback early in 2022, and that should be a big factor in Friday night’s game. There will definitely be some points scored in this one, but the home team scores just a few more as the Tiger faithful enjoy a hard-fought win before heading into region play next week.
Prediction: Darlington wins 33-31
Towns County (1-2) at Coosa (1-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Coosa was idle; Towns County was idle
Series history: First meeting
Coosa key players: Josh Dixon (QB/LB, Sr.), DJ Hames (RB/DB, Sr.), Andrew Holt (LB/TE, Sr.)
Towns County key players: Connor Chastain (QB, Jr.), Seth Gillis (LB/RB, Sr.), Justin Miles-Hill (RB/LB, Jr.)
Outlook: The Eagles got a much-needed victory on the road a couple weeks ago at Gordon Central, and they should have a shot at backing that up with another good performance Friday. Towns County is a program that has struggled mightily over the last few seasons, much like Coosa. The Eagles did show the ability to make some big plays in their win over Gordon Central, with several guys getting in on the action, including big plays from DJ Hames, Josh Dixon, Harley Brock and others. Coosa is aiming for winning back-to-back games for the first time since Week 1 and Week 2 of the 2020 season, and they will have a chance to accomplish that as long as they can execute and have fewer mistakes than the visitors.
Prediction: Coosa wins 19-14
Pepperell (2-1) at Temple (2-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Pepperell won 28-0 at home vs. Woodland; Temple lost 27-20 at Lumpkin County
Series history: Pepperell leads 5-1
Last meeting: Pepperell won 24-20 at home on Sept. 17, 2021
Pepperell key players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Sr.), DeMarcus Ragland (LB/RB, Sr.), Steven Villatoro (K, Sr.)
Temple key players: Cam Vaughn (QB, Sr.), CJ Gray (RB/DB, Soph.), Tristan Vaughn (RB/DB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Dragons put together their most complete performance of the season to this point last Friday in a home shutout of Woodland, but they will face a tougher opponent on the road this week when they travel down to Temple. The Tigers have shown flashes of improvement over the first four weeks of this season, and their senior quarterback Cam Vaughn has been a big part of that. Pepperell’s defense must find a way to slow him down as he can hurt you in the passing and running game. The Dragons’ defensive line and linebackers should be excited for the challenge, and the offense will look to put back-to-back strong performances together with running back DJ Rogers getting the opportunity for another big night on the ground against a Tigers’ defensive unit that is still young and learning on the fly.
Prediction: Pepperell wins 26-20
Armuchee (2-1) at Southeast Whitfield (2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Armuchee lost 42-10 at home vs. Union County; Southeast Whitfield was idle
Series history: Series tied 1-1
Last meeting: Armuchee won 24-14 at Southeast Whitfield on Sept. 17, 2021
Armuchee key players: Chandler Desanto (QB/DB, Sr.), Colton Phillips (RB/LB, Soph.), Grayson Perry (K, Jr.)
Southeast Whitfield key players: Brady Ensley (RB/LB, Sr.), Roberto Rios (DL/OL, Soph.), Jayden Calhoun (OL/DL, Sr.)
Outlook: Armuchee had a tough one on its home field last Friday against a solid Union County team as the Indians unbeaten start to 2022 ended with a lopsided loss. All that did was give the Armuchee coaching staff a ton of areas to focus on improving in practice this week and a bunch of Indians’ players that are motivated to put that one behind them and make up for it with a better effort this week. They will have a chance to get that done as they go on the road to take on a Southeast Whitfield program that has struggled to build any positive momentum over the last few seasons and early this season. Both teams have struggled at times so far this year putting up points. Armuchee’s defense, however, should have the edge, and that pushes this game in the Indians’ favor.
Prediction: Armuchee wins 24-21
Model (1-2) at Trion (3-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Model was idle; Trion won 57-0 at home vs. Gordon Central
Series history: Trion leads 26-17-1
Last meeting: Trion won 28-7 at home on Sept. 3, 2021
Model key players: Jermaine Campbell (RB/DB, Sr.), Daniel Jolly (WR/DL, Sr.), Dillon Silver (QB/DB, Sr.)
Trion key players: Logan Eller (RB/DL, Sr.), Kade Smith (QB, Soph.), Logan Stokes (DL/TE, Soph.)
Outlook: Model had a week off following its overtime win at Woodland which is a good thing when you are preparing for a team as good as Trion. Despite the loss of a big senior class with some great playmakers following last season, the Bulldogs have picked up right where they left off in 2021. They are currently unbeaten, have scored 45 or more points in all three games and their smallest margin of victory so far is 26. Trion will still run the ball at you and play physical like the Bulldogs teams of old, but they have added a nice passing game to the mix to cause even more problems for opponents. The Devils will need to play a near perfect game to stay in this one. It’s not impossible, just improbable, especially for a team that is still trying to find its identity and isn’t quite fully healthy with a few players on the shelf rehabbing injuries.
Prediction: Trion wins 30-17
Unity Christian (3-0) at Praise Academy (3-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Unity Christian was idle; Praise Academy won 55-40 at home vs. Lafayette Christian
Series history: Praise Academy leads 2-1
Last meeting: Unity Christian won 66-6 at home on Sept. 17, 2021
Unity Christian key players: Cooper Giddens (WR/DB, Jr.), Ben Rooke (OL/DL, Jr.), Price Dyer (LB/TE, Sr.)
Outlook: The Lions have been an offensive juggernaut early this season, but they will face their toughest test yet when they visit an unbeaten Praise Academy team, which is improved from when these two teams met last, which was early in the 2021 season. Even so, Unity Christian has the more explosive players on offense and a defense that will be physical and cause turnovers. Lions win this battle of unbeatens and march on with momentum toward the midpoint of the regular season.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins 44-30