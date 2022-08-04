After a full summer and multiple weeks of preseason practice, four local teams will finally get the chance to compete against a different opponent on Friday.
Several preseason scrimmages are scheduled in the area as local teams prepare for the start of the regular season in a few weeks.
The Rome Wolves will be on the road at Kell for their contest which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. while Pepperell, Model and Coosa each get to play on their home fields. The Dragons will host both North Murray and Cartersville for a jamboree-type scrimmage starting at 7:30 p.m., Model welcomes Sonoraville to Shannon for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and Coosa will play on Branch Bragg Field vs. Soddy-Daisy (Tenn.) starting at 6 p.m.
The scrimmages follow each team opening fall practice last Monday with the start of the GHSA's "Acclimation Days" practices that require five days of drills without pads. The teams were then able to conduct full-padded practices starting on Monday.
Friday's festivities will be Rome's lone preseason scrimmage as they will have two full weeks of practices to get ready for their regular season opener on Aug. 19 when they host Creekside in the third game of a Corky Kell Classic tripleheader at Barron Stadium.
The same is the case for Coosa as they will not play another scrimmage next Friday but rather prepare for their season opener also on Aug. 19 at home against Southeast Whitfield at 7:30 p.m.
Pepperell and Model each get another chance at a preseason tune-up next Friday as the Dragons travel to Dalton and the Devils visit LaFayette. They each open the regular season at home on Aug. 19 with Pepperell hosting Northwest Whitfield and Model hosting Cherokee County (Ala.) with both games starting at 7:30 p.m.
Darlington and Armuchee will each play their preseason scrimmages next Friday, Aug. 12 as the Tigers travel to Callaway and the Indians host Temple.