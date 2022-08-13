There is still a place in the game of football for a hard-nosed, stingy, shutdown defense, but this day in age, it is imperative to be able to put points on the scoreboard to win consistently...and often times a lot of them.
The case is no different on the high school level locally as each coach may have different ways of accomplishing that goal, but all of them are trying to get their players in the end zone as many times as possible on a given Friday night in the fall.
This year the seven high school teams inside Floyd County each have multiple options to help their respective offenses succeed, but there are certainly key guys that will be relied upon heavily in order to make that happen.
Here is a look at one of those players from each local team with a short interview on what they expect from their units this season and how excited they are to get the 2022 season officially kicked off.
Chandler Desanto Armuchee, QB, Sr.
RN-T: You are going into your third full season as the starter at quarterback and have a lot of experience at the position for Armuchee. How confident are you that you can have your best season yet as a senior and what have you worked on to make that a reality in 2022?
DESANTO: I’m feeling very confident that I’ll have my best season going into my senior year coming off with strong senior class last year having the best season Armuchee has had in a very long time. I feel like I can build on that and have a better year this year. I’ve worked on that by building a better relationship with my receivers and running backs making sure we are on the same page and coming off with all new skill players I need to do that to be successful and win ball games.
RN-T: What are your expectations for the Armuchee offense this year with some experience back at several spots?
DESANTO: My expectations are very high for our offense this season. We have the same offensive line guys as last year, and we are having to fill in some new receivers and running backs. But I feel very confident in them also to do there job and make plays.
RN-T: What kind of goals have you set this season for yourself and what do you hope the team can do in 2022?
DESANTO: One of my goals that I’ve had ever since I’ve been the starting quarterback for Armuchee High is to make it to the playoffs. You know we were two points away last year from making it, and it broke us all. I feel like we could make that spot and work as a team and make the playoffs. I hope our team can just work together and build that brotherhood that we had last year and be close because that’s what we really need this year in order to be successful.
RN-T: After the full summer and start of fall practice, how much are you looking forward to that first regular-season Friday night on Aug. 19?
DESANTO: I’m so excited for that first real game. I’ve been pumped up for a while since the schedule was announced. I feel like our guys and coaches are pumped for this, and it will be a good night and a big crowd out there watching us.
Reece Fountain Rome, QB, Jr.
RN-T: Going into your third season starting at quarterback for Rome and after putting up big numbers last year, how much more growth and ability do you feel like you can show this season?
FOUNTAIN: We really worked hard this offseason on getting bigger and stronger in the weight room with Coach Groves. He stressed that every single day. I personally wanted to gain 10 pounds. I am up to 180 now. My arm is stronger than ever. I worked with Coach Sams a couple times a week just on arm strength. Those were my two biggest goals this offseason, and I feel really good about both.
RN-T: What are your expectations for the Rome offense this year and what do you think that side of the ball can do with so many talented players for you to distribute the ball to at receiver, tight end and running back?
FOUNTAIN: My expectations for the offense this year is for us to be more explosive and more physical. We have the best group of wide receivers in the state. Martel Hight is really, really good. We are very talented at every position on offense...defense too for that matter. I don’t want to mention my personal goals, but my goals for our offense are to score every time we have the ball and win every game we play.
RN-T: There are some pretty high expectations around the state for Rome in 2022. What do you personally feel like this team can accomplish?
FOUNTAIN: Yes sir, the expectations are high for us this year. Coach Reid preaches to us one game at a time. We have to win one game at a time. Everything else will take care of itself. We like the expectations though. I have seen us ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAA with preseason rankings. I love the team we have. It’s the best team we’ve had during my three years in high school. Our one team goal is to win the state championship.
RN-T: After the full offseason and start of fall practice, how much are you looking forward to that first regular-season Friday night on Aug. 19?
FOUNTAIN: Yes sir, we really can’t wait to start this season. We practice 1’s vs. 1’s here. We have been getting after it. We want to get on the field and prove what kind of team we are as soon as possible. I can promise you one thing our defense is going to very, very good this year. Our defensive line brings it every day.
Cooper Giddens Unity Christian, WR, Jr.
RN-T: You made some big plays at receiver last season. How much confidence does that give you that you can play an even bigger role this year for the Lions offense?
GIDDENS: It just makes me excited to see what I can do.
RN-T: What are your expectations for the Unity Christian offense this year with some experience back but also breaking in some new starters?
GIDDENS: I have complete confidence in our new team and new coaches. I know it will be special, and all of our new guys are helping us a ton.
RN-T: What kind of goals have you set this season for yourself and what do you hope the team can do in 2022?
GIDDENS: I don’t have any specific goals, but I’m hoping to show out on the field and do my best and worry about the stats later.
RN-T: After the full summer and start of fall practice, how much are you looking forward to that first regular-season Friday night on Aug. 19?
GIDDENS: I’m so excited. I think as a team we have work to do, but it will all come together if we keep pushing each other.
DJ Hames Coosa, RB/WR/Slot, Sr.
RN-T: You do a little bit of everything on offense for Coosa as a running back and receiver. Have you always had a natural ability to make plays like that so the coach tries to get the ball in your hands wherever he can?
HAMES: Yeah, I’ve always had the ability. It’s just that I added the weight room with my ability, and that’s what helps me make plays.
RN-T: What are your expectations for the Coosa offense this year with several players with experience back from last season?
HAMES: We’re going to have something to prove.
RN-T: What kind of goals have you set this season for yourself and what do you hope the team can do in 2022?
HAMES: Less turnovers. I feel like last year they got the best of us at times. I hope they just have fun. That’s all football is really about.
RN-T: After the full summer and start of fall practice, how much are you looking forward to that first regular-season Friday night on Aug. 19?
HAMES: I’m ready to play or at least to hit somebody.
DJ Rogers Pepperell, RB, Sr.
RN-T: You have had a couple big seasons in a row for Pepperell at running back. How much pride do you take in being a back that can handle a large amount of carries, get stronger as the game goes on and also be able to help as a receiver out of the backfield?
ROGERS: I take a lot of pride in what I can do for my team and to help us have a great season ahead of us this year. Though even with all my talents I wouldn’t be able to do half the things without my big guys in the trenches that are there blocking for me.
RN-T: What are your expectations for the Pepperell offense this year with some experience back at skill positions and on the offensive line?
ROGERS: My expectations are really high for us right now. Everybody is sleeping on us in there preseason rankings and predictions, and I’m honestly loving it. I have always been an underdog my whole life so I love proving people wrong.
RN-T: What kind of goals have you set this season for yourself and what do you hope the team can do in 2022?
ROGERS: A goal I have set for myself right now is to just lead my team as best as I can and get the guys going behind me and the wins will follow. And I want the team to achieve the goal of making a really deep playoff run if not a ring on our finger this year.
RN-T: After the full summer and start of fall practice, how much are you looking forward to that first regular-season Friday night on Aug. 19?
ROGERS: I’ve been waiting for the regular season to start since we lost a heartbreaker to Callaway last year. We have a lot of great things coming this year including two other Rogers brothers coming up behind with the same grit and Pepperell mentality the whole team has. We will forever carry along this passion with us, and it will show on the field this year. This is our revenge tour.
DILLON SILVER Model, QB, Sr.
RN-T: How much more comfortable are you at quarterback going into this season after playing a lot at the position last year and working hard this offseason?
SILVER: I feel very confident going into this season compared to this time last year. I think we’ll have a big year.
RN-T: What are your expectations for the Model offense this year and what do you think that side of the ball can accomplish with so many playmakers at the skill positions?
SILVER: I think that we’ll have a lot of opportunities to make plays and plenty of guys to do that with. We just have to do the small things right and big plays will follow.
RN-T: What kind of goals have you set this season for yourself and what do you hope the team can do in 2022?
SILVER: I hope to be able to say at the end of each play that I gave everything I had, and as a team we plan to play our best and make a statement in the new region.
RN-T: After the full summer and start of fall practice, how much are you looking forward to that first regular-season Friday night on Aug. 19th?
SILVER: We’re ready to play and show what we’ve worked on this summer.
Eli Thompson Darlington, WR/Slot, Sr.
RN-T: You played mostly at receiver on offense last season but are expected to contribute in several different ways this year. How excited are you to get the chance to get more touches and make plays to help the team as a senior?
THOMPSON: I’m super excited to contribute on offense any way possible for the team this year. I’m thankful that Coach Atha and Coach Bell trust me with the ball in my hands and believe that I can make big plays happen. We’ve got lots of weapons this year. If we can focus up and execute, our offense is going to be dangerous.
RN-T: What are your expectations for the Darlington offense this year with a lot of experience back on the offensive line but with some different guys expected to step up in the backfield?
THOMPSON: Our offensive line has everything it needs to be dominant. We have size, strength and experience up front to run all over people. Our guys in the backfield definitely have some tough shoes to fill, but I’m sure they can do it. We’ve got some very talented guys who have been putting in the work all summer that will take care of business.
RN-T: What kind of goals have you set this season for yourself and what do you hope the team can do in 2022?
THOMPSON: For myself I definitely want to put up better numbers than I did last year and be named First-Team All-State. This is my last year of high school football so I have to give it all I’ve got. I know our team is capable of winning the state championship this year. Last year we got beaten in the playoffs, and all of us want it more than ever. We have the talent to go all the way.
RN-T: After the full summer and start of fall practice, how much are you looking forward to that first regular-season Friday night on Aug. 19?
THOMPSON: Man, I’m super excited. All of the hard work we put in this summer is going to show on Friday night. This team is special. We are going to be fun to watch.