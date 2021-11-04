The best high school cross country teams and individual runners in Georgia will be on display this weekend in Carrollton as they compete in the GHSA State Meets for each classification that will take place over a two-day span on Friday and Saturday.
A large local contingent will be making the short trip to Carrollton to compete in the season finale, and first up will be the teams running in the Class AA State Meets on Friday. The Model and Coosa boys teams will open the festivities as they compete at 9 a.m. in the AA boys race, and the Coosa and Model girls teams will follow at 9:45 a.m. in the AA girls race.
The Model boys are coming off a region championship last week at the 7-AA Meet at Georgia Highlands with individual region champ Simon Schabort leading the way. The Lady Eagles finished as team runners-up following a first-place finish and individual region title-performance by Sophia Cook, and the Model girls and Coosa boys also clinched State berths with third and fourth-place team finishes, respectively.
On Saturday, the Class AAAAAA State Meets will kick off the schedule as the Rome boys compete at 8 a.m. followed by the Rome girls running at 8:45 a.m. Both the Wolves and Lady Wolves are coming off third-place team finishes at the recent Region 5-AAAAAA Meet at the Mcintosh Nature Preserve in Whitesburg.
Another local region champ, the Darlington boys will be the next team from the area to run on Saturday as they compete in Class A Private Boys Meet at 11 a.m. They Tigers dominated to win the team trophy at the Region 7-A Private Meet at Allatoona Creek Park in Acworth last Thursday.
The Lady Tigers, who finished as region runners-up, will follow in the Class A Private Girls State Meet at 11:45 a.m.
Wrapping up the festivities in Carrollton on Saturday as far as local teams and runners are the Armuchee girls and boys, who are both coming of Region 6-A Public Championships at Georgia Highlands last Tuesday. The Indians will run in the Class A Public State Meet at 2 p.m., and the Lady Indians will cap things off at 2:45 p.m. in the Class A Public Girls State Meet.
Armuchee will be led by Marissa Kimple and Trace Harris, who each claimed an individual region title last week with strong performances.