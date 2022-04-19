The ultimate goal of a state championship is still alive for three local teams, but they are each going to have to travel a lot of miles to take another step toward it this week.
The Model girls, Rome boys and Coosa boys will all compete in the second round of their respective GHSA State Tournaments over the next few days with all three making long road trips.
The Lady Devils (15-1) will visit No. 1 seed Fitzgerald (13-0-1) for their Class AA second-round matchup on Wednesday at 5 p.m. This is the second straight year the two teams have met in the postseason with Model winning in a penalty-kick shootout last year in the Class AA Elite Eight. Model is coming off a 9-0 home victory over Temple in the first round last Thursday.
Coosa (13-3-1) will also be a long way from home as they travel to top-seed Thomasville (16-1-1) for a Class AA second-round matchup on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Eagles, who defeated Temple 10-0 in the first round at home last Friday, are looking to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2017, which was the same year they defeated Thomasville in the postseason en route to an appearance in the state championship game.
Rome (13-4-1) will head to take on Grovetown (15-2) on Friday at 6 p.m. in the second round of the Class AAAAAA State Tournament. The Wolves are fresh off a hard-fought 2-1 overtime win over Johns Creek last Thursday at Barron Stadium and are looking to make it past the second round for the first time since the 2019 season.