The Garvin Edwards Hall of Fame Classic was held on Saturday at Armuchee High, and several local teams saw multiple wrestlers shine to claim top finishes in their weight class.
Model had the top finish in the team standings with a runner-up finish with 149 total points, which was just six points behind North Murray's first-place total of 155.
Leading the Devils with first-place finishes in their respective weight classes were Jonah Houston (113), Riley Davis (152), Rylee Kines (160) and Noah Allmon (170). Other top-four finishes for Model came from Anthone Williams (second, 195), Grayson Phillips (third, 145) Nick Moore (fourth, 138) and Clay Koehler (fourth, 220).
Coosa also had a strong day as they finished fourth in the team standings with 119 points. Topping the list of Eagles' individual results with first-place finishes were Darrion Johnson (106) and Caden Atkins (132). Adding to the teams score with top-four results were Johan Alvarez (second, 145), Ivan Yoder (second, 182), Taylor Ragland (third, 113) and Waylon Carter (fourth, 126).
The host Armuchee Indians finished eighth in the team standings with 89 points as they were led by Kolby Dempsey's first-place finish at 120. Also finishing toward the top of their weight classes were Ethan Ayers (second, 113), Sharpe Jones (second, 160), Ben Fuller (third, 106) and Evan Hayes (fourth, 145).
Saturday's event was named and held to honor of Garvin Edwards, a former Armuchee High wrestling coach who was inducted into the National Hall of Fame and Museum's Georgia Chapter on Oct. 17.
Model will next compete on Tuesday when they travel to Hillgrove High to wrestle in the Hillgrove Invitational starting at 9 a.m. Coosa will wrestle at the Jacket Invitational at Rockmart on Dec. 29, and Armuchee is at the Colonel Harvey Duals on Tuesday at Cartersville starting at 9 a.m.